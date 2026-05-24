ETV Bharat / bharat

'Tribals Out Of UCC Ambit', Says Amit Shah At Birsa Munda Anniversary Conclave

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays obeisance during the Janjati Sanskritik Samagam, marking the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of tribal icon Birsa Munda, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Sunday, May 24, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not affect tribals in any way and urged the community not to fall for "conspiracies" and misinformation being spread over the issue.

Addressing a tribal conclave -- Janjati Sanskritik Samagam -- organised by Janjati Suraksha Manch to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Birsa Munda at Red Fort grounds, Shah said special provisions have been made in BJP-ruled states implementing the UCC to keep tribal communities out of its ambit.

"A conspiracy has now begun claiming that the Uniform Civil Code will deprive tribal communities of their culture, traditions and their right to live according to their customs," Shah said.

"Today, from this stage, as the home minister in the Narendra Modi government, I want to make it absolutely clear that no provision of the UCC is going to be imposed upon tribal communities or Vanvasi society," he said.

Wherever BJP governments (in states) have implemented the UCC, the Narendra Modi dispensation has ensured that all tribal communities remain outside its purview, Shah said.

The home minister urged tribal communities not to fear the proposed law and appealed to people to spread awareness in villages and forest regions.

"I want to tell everyone spreading confusion that the UCC will not interfere with the traditions and customs of any tribal or Vanvasi brother or sister," he said.

"Take this message to every village, every region, the hills and forests, and make every tribal community aware that there is no need to fear the UCC," Shah added.