'Tribals Out Of UCC Ambit', Says Amit Shah At Birsa Munda Anniversary Conclave
Shah said special provisions have been made in BJP-ruled states implementing the UCC to keep tribal communities out of its ambit
Published : May 24, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not affect tribals in any way and urged the community not to fall for "conspiracies" and misinformation being spread over the issue.
Addressing a tribal conclave -- Janjati Sanskritik Samagam -- organised by Janjati Suraksha Manch to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Birsa Munda at Red Fort grounds, Shah said special provisions have been made in BJP-ruled states implementing the UCC to keep tribal communities out of its ambit.
"A conspiracy has now begun claiming that the Uniform Civil Code will deprive tribal communities of their culture, traditions and their right to live according to their customs," Shah said.
"Today, from this stage, as the home minister in the Narendra Modi government, I want to make it absolutely clear that no provision of the UCC is going to be imposed upon tribal communities or Vanvasi society," he said.
Wherever BJP governments (in states) have implemented the UCC, the Narendra Modi dispensation has ensured that all tribal communities remain outside its purview, Shah said.
The home minister urged tribal communities not to fear the proposed law and appealed to people to spread awareness in villages and forest regions.
"I want to tell everyone spreading confusion that the UCC will not interfere with the traditions and customs of any tribal or Vanvasi brother or sister," he said.
"Take this message to every village, every region, the hills and forests, and make every tribal community aware that there is no need to fear the UCC," Shah added.
Referring to Naxalism, Shah said the country is moving towards becoming free from the problem and claimed tribal development has suffered for decades due to violence.
"Today, in this Kumbh of tribal communities, I can proudly say that our country is moving towards becoming fully free from the Naxal problem," he said.
"Those who stalled the development of tribal society through violence caused the deaths of thousands of tribal people. We are now moving completely out of that crisis. Now the time has come for rapid development in tribal regions, hills and forests," Shah added.
The home minister also spoke against religious conversions in tribal areas and said no one has the right to forcibly convert another person's faith.
"Our Constitution makers gave every individual the right to live with dignity according to their original faith and traditions. No greed, temptation or inducement should be used to change anyone's religion," Shah said.
"Those who are trying to create divisions should understand that today's gathering of tribal communities sends a very strong message to them," he said, adding that tribal communities have remained deeply connected to nature worship and traditional beliefs.
Shah also attacked previous Congress governments over tribal welfare spending and claimed that the Modi government has significantly increased the budget for the community.
"Earlier, the total budget for tribal welfare was only Rs 28,000 crore. Narendra Modi ji increased it to Rs 1.54 lakh crore," he said.