ETV Bharat / bharat

UCC Will Be Implemented Across All BJP-ruled States: Amit Shah

Dehradun: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all BJP-ruled states.

Shah made these remarks during his visit to Dehradun to attend the Uttarakhand Foundation Day event.

Home Minister expressed confidence that the BJP would come back to power in Uttarakhand to register a third consecutive victory.

Earlier, Shah began his address with the chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and extended his greetings on the occasion of Uttarakhand State Foundation Day.

He asserted that the BJP will form the government in Uttarakhand once again and noted that the state is home to the “Char Dham”, the four sacred pilgrimage sites.

Recalling the days over the state's formation, Shah alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have worked against the interests of the people of Uttarakhand.

He credited former Prime Minister (PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee with fulfilling a long-standing demand to establish the state of Uttarakhand on November 9, 2000.

Shah emphasised the BJP's pivotal role in the creation of Uttarakhand, stating that while Vajpayee founded the state, PM Narendra Modi is now “nurturing its development.”

He described Uttarakhand as the first milestone in the journey towards a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India.

Shah noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state has seen steady progress.

In his address, the Home Minister also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and stated that his "tourism" (visits to the state) would make no difference. He highlighted that thousands of BJP workers are actively working to alleviate the hardships faced by the people of Uttarakhand.

Shah pointed out that Uttarakhand has been the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on the ground. Touching upon issues like “triple talaq” and "halala", he said that several other states in the country are now following in Uttarakhand's footsteps. He affirmed that the BJP intends to implement the UCC across all the party-ruled states.

Shah further said that the legislation against forced religious conversion has also been effectively implemented.