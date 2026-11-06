UCC Will Be Implemented Across All BJP-ruled States: Amit Shah
Home Minister expressed confidence that the BJP would come back to power in Uttarakhand to register a third consecutive victory.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Dehradun: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all BJP-ruled states.
Shah made these remarks during his visit to Dehradun to attend the Uttarakhand Foundation Day event.
Home Minister expressed confidence that the BJP would come back to power in Uttarakhand to register a third consecutive victory.
Earlier, Shah began his address with the chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and extended his greetings on the occasion of Uttarakhand State Foundation Day.
He asserted that the BJP will form the government in Uttarakhand once again and noted that the state is home to the “Char Dham”, the four sacred pilgrimage sites.
Recalling the days over the state's formation, Shah alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have worked against the interests of the people of Uttarakhand.
He credited former Prime Minister (PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee with fulfilling a long-standing demand to establish the state of Uttarakhand on November 9, 2000.
अटल जी ने उत्तराखण्ड को बनाया था और मोदी जी ने उत्तराखण्ड को संवारने का काम किया है: केन्द्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी #AmitShahInUttarakhand https://t.co/ATQR1NTt7q— BJP Uttarakhand (@BJP4UK) November 6, 2026
Shah emphasised the BJP's pivotal role in the creation of Uttarakhand, stating that while Vajpayee founded the state, PM Narendra Modi is now “nurturing its development.”
He described Uttarakhand as the first milestone in the journey towards a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India.
Shah noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state has seen steady progress.
In his address, the Home Minister also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and stated that his "tourism" (visits to the state) would make no difference. He highlighted that thousands of BJP workers are actively working to alleviate the hardships faced by the people of Uttarakhand.
Shah pointed out that Uttarakhand has been the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on the ground. Touching upon issues like “triple talaq” and "halala", he said that several other states in the country are now following in Uttarakhand's footsteps. He affirmed that the BJP intends to implement the UCC across all the party-ruled states.
Shah further said that the legislation against forced religious conversion has also been effectively implemented.
Home Minister stated that the Congress had worked to prevent the formation of Uttarakhand. “For years, the Congress left Uttarakhand dependent on a money-order economy and mass migration. They formulated policies under which the region's youth never benefited. We have addressed all these issues,” he said.
He noted that during the Congress era, roads were not built in border areas, whereas “our government has constructed them.”
Shah asserted that no one dares to cast an “evil eye toward India.” “Those who did attempt to look at India with hostile intent were dealt with by the Modi government through surgical strikes and operations that neutralised them within their own territory.”
Speaking about the Congress party's questions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he remarked that Gandhi is conducting a "Save Votes" (Vote Bachao) march which is, however, a "Save Infiltrators" march.
“The Indian public is not buying into the false narrative spun by Rahul Gandhi.”
Shah said that the Congress refuses to abandon its path of appeasement and pointed out that it had proposed a holiday for Friday prayers in Uttarakhand, opposed the Ram Mandir, and encouraged the influx of infiltrators.
“The BJP has put an end to all of this,” he said, and highlighted various scandals that occurred under the Congress, including the “transformation of the Secretariat into a hub for commissions, the scholarship scam, and controversies surrounding the liquor policy.”
Shah said that the BJP has achieved a "hat-trick" in several states, and now it is set to register a one in Uttarakhand as well.
He recalled that in 2017, the people of Uttarakhand gave the BJP 46% of the vote and the party got 57 seats. “ In 2022, the people gave 44% of the vote and 47 seats. This time, we must move forward with a target of 65 seats.”
“The BJP aspires to make Uttarakhand the cultural capital of the country,” he said, and warned that “if the Congress returns to power, they will push for a Muslim University.”
“If the BJP comes to power, it will take action against illegal shrines (mazars) and madrasas.”
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