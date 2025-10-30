ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bihar Polls Not One-Sided But NDA Has A Massive Edge', Says Amit Shah

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the Bihar Assembly election is not going to be one-sided but is heavily slanted in the favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He criticised the remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but added that people have stopped taking him seriously.

“The contest is not one-sided, but we have a very big edge over the opponents,” Shah said about the upcoming two-phase Bihar election scheduled on November 6 and 11.

Earlier, addressing a BJP workers' conclave at Forbesganj in Bihar in September, Shah had set a target of winning over 160 Assembly seats in the polls. It was considered a climbdown from the 225 seat target fixed by several NDA leaders. The Bihar Legislative Assembly has 243 seats.

Shah was talking to media persons on the sidelines of a press conference on the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations that would be observed on October 31 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Asked about Rahul’s remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi indulging in drama and that he could even dance on the stage for votes at an election rally at Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, Shah said, “Why use such foul words about the Prime Minister? Nobody takes him (Rahul) seriously".

However, the Union Home Minister dodged questions about US President Donald Trump repeatedly asserting that he forced PM Modi to stop Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, which is being used by Rahul and other Opposition leaders to target the Central government.

“Listen to the leaders of our country. We are the devotees of ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous, or not imported). Why should we pay attention to foreign leaders?” Shah asked.

Operation Sindoor was launched against Pakistan on May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali citizen, were killed. The operation was halted on May 10.