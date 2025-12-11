ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Embark On Visit To Andamans From Thursday

Sri Vijaya Puram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are likely to embark on a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Thursday, during which they will unveil a statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a senior official said.

Security has been beefed up in view of the high-profile visits, and traffic restrictions may be imposed in some areas, he said.

Bhagwat may have a brief interaction with the workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Dollygunj in Sri Vijaya Puram. This will be his first visit to the archipelago as a 'sarsanghchalak'.

Nearly two decades ago, Bhagwat had visited the islands as a 'sarkaryavah' (general secretary), while this will be Shah's second visit to the archipelago, which he visited in January 2023 to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

On December 12, both will unveil a statue of Savarkar at Beodnabad in South Andaman around 9.30 am, and in the evening, they will release a song on Savarkar in an event scheduled to be held at Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT), the official said.