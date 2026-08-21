ETV Bharat / bharat

'Maintaining Friendly Relations While Guarding Border Is Challenging': Shah Says 3-Tier Security System For 'Chicken's Neck'

Siliguri/ Kishanganj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Centre has set up a special three-tier security grid to ensure foolproof security for Siliguri Corridor, popularly known as the "Chicken's Neck".

This includes enhancing surveillance, military presence, and administrative authority across the corridor through three key bases - Chopra, Kishanganj, and Dhubri. The region is being secured through regular military exercises such as 'Teesta Prahar'.

The Siliguri Corridor, around 20 kilometre in width, connects northeastern states with the rest of India.

Lauding the SSB personnel, Shah noted that since the force's inception in 1965, SSB jawans have rendered outstanding service across various parts of the country, including Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tripura. Following the Kargil War and in accordance with the ‘One Border, One Force’ policy, the SSB has been guarding the 1,751-km-long India-Nepal border since 2001 and the 700-km (actually 699 km) India-Bhutan border since 2004, he said.

"Maintaining cordial relations with friendly nations while patrolling an unfenced, open border day and night is an extremely challenging task, one that SSB personnel are performing with great dedication," Shah said at a programme held at the SSB North Bengal Frontier Headquarters in Ranidanga in Siliguri on Friday.

Shah laid the foundation stones and inaugurated several new administrative and residential projects worth Rs 189 crore on the occasion.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Union Home Secretary Gaurav Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Mahesh Dixit, Secretary of the Department of Border Management Rajendra Kumar, SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shah criticised the previous government and praised the current administration regarding border infrastructure development and land-related issues. He noted that central agencies had long required approximately 560 acres of land to strengthen the Siliguri Corridor. Although erecting a barbed-wire fence along the border was crucial to curb infiltration, the necessary land could not be secured despite requests made to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The current Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, has prioritised national security immediately upon assuming office. Within just 45 days of the state government's formation, he resolved the land-related hurdles faced by the BSF and SSB and handed over 1,129 acres of land. He even gave assurances that the approval for the remaining 29 acres would be finalised immediately following a breakfast meeting," he said.

Shah said that alongside efforts to ensure border security, priority is also being given to connectivity, tourism, and economic development in the region. Under the 'Vibrant Village Program 2.0,' projects worth Rs 6,839 crore are being implemented to connect border villages along the Bangladesh and Bhutan frontiers, not merely by road, but by integrating them deeply with the country's mainland.