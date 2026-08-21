'Maintaining Friendly Relations While Guarding Border Is Challenging': Shah Says 3-Tier Security System For 'Chicken's Neck'
Amit Shah lauds SSB saying it has been successfully guarding the 1,751-km India-Nepal border since 2001 and the 700-km India-Bhutan border since 2004.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST|
Updated : August 21, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Siliguri/ Kishanganj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Centre has set up a special three-tier security grid to ensure foolproof security for Siliguri Corridor, popularly known as the "Chicken's Neck".
This includes enhancing surveillance, military presence, and administrative authority across the corridor through three key bases - Chopra, Kishanganj, and Dhubri. The region is being secured through regular military exercises such as 'Teesta Prahar'.
The Siliguri Corridor, around 20 kilometre in width, connects northeastern states with the rest of India.
Lauding the SSB personnel, Shah noted that since the force's inception in 1965, SSB jawans have rendered outstanding service across various parts of the country, including Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tripura. Following the Kargil War and in accordance with the ‘One Border, One Force’ policy, the SSB has been guarding the 1,751-km-long India-Nepal border since 2001 and the 700-km (actually 699 km) India-Bhutan border since 2004, he said.
"Maintaining cordial relations with friendly nations while patrolling an unfenced, open border day and night is an extremely challenging task, one that SSB personnel are performing with great dedication," Shah said at a programme held at the SSB North Bengal Frontier Headquarters in Ranidanga in Siliguri on Friday.
Shah laid the foundation stones and inaugurated several new administrative and residential projects worth Rs 189 crore on the occasion.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Union Home Secretary Gaurav Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Mahesh Dixit, Secretary of the Department of Border Management Rajendra Kumar, SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Shah criticised the previous government and praised the current administration regarding border infrastructure development and land-related issues. He noted that central agencies had long required approximately 560 acres of land to strengthen the Siliguri Corridor. Although erecting a barbed-wire fence along the border was crucial to curb infiltration, the necessary land could not be secured despite requests made to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
"The current Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, has prioritised national security immediately upon assuming office. Within just 45 days of the state government's formation, he resolved the land-related hurdles faced by the BSF and SSB and handed over 1,129 acres of land. He even gave assurances that the approval for the remaining 29 acres would be finalised immediately following a breakfast meeting," he said.
Shah said that alongside efforts to ensure border security, priority is also being given to connectivity, tourism, and economic development in the region. Under the 'Vibrant Village Program 2.0,' projects worth Rs 6,839 crore are being implemented to connect border villages along the Bangladesh and Bhutan frontiers, not merely by road, but by integrating them deeply with the country's mainland.
Concurrently, the Siliguri and Jalpaiguri railway stations are being transformed into world-class facilities through the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme. Most notably, the upcoming Delhi-Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor, announced in the 2026-27 budget, will make it possible to travel from Delhi to Siliguri in just a few hours within the next two to three years.
The Union Home Minister also outlined the 'Sapta Dhara' or seven key pillars aimed at nation-building. He said that by resting on these seven pillars of manufacturing prowess, defense capabilities, agriculture and food processing, the green and blue economies, technology and innovation, India's soft power, and infrastructural momentum, India will stand at the pinnacle of the world as it celebrates the centenary of its independence.
Furthermore, the country is moving forward with the resolve to establish 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity and eight new semiconductor units within the next three years, he said.
Meanwhile, officials from Bihar's Kishanganj district, who participated in the meeting said the primary focus was on the ensuring security arrangements around the "Chicken's Neck". Kishanganj, a district that shares borders with both Nepal and Bangladesh, is located just next to the corridor.
Security expert Biren Dubey described Shah's visit as vital for the security of the "Chicken's Neck".
Discussions were held on enhancing border security and fostering better coordination between the two nations, sources said. This apart, emphasis was given on effectively controlling illegal activities along the border region. A consensus was reached on curbing the smuggling of narcotics and contraband, on rapid exchange of information between the security and intelligence agencies of both countries and on combating economic offences.
Furthermore, maintaining law and order in the border region and preventing cross-border crimes were also discussed. Special emphasis was placed on monitoring suspicious activities and ensuring swift coordination during emergencies. "The primary objective of this meeting was to strengthen coordination between the security and law enforcement agencies of both nations, ensuring an environment of peace and security along the international border," sources said.
The meeting was attended by Kishanganj District Magistrate Navin Kumar and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar. Representing Nepal were Jhapa's Chief District Officer Shivram Gelal and Morang's Chief District Officer Yuvraj Kattel. Several officials from both countries, including SPs from Nepal Police and officers from the Armed Police Force, also participated at the meeting.
In light of the Union Home Minister's visit, security along the India-Nepal border near Kishanganj has been intensified, and a meeting of the Indo-Nepal Border District Co-ordination Committee (BDCC) was organised to strengthen law and order along the border.
The meeting was held at the premises of the 19th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Thakurganj. Several senior officials, including the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kishanganj, attended it. They were joined by District Magistrates from various bordering districts of Nepal.
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