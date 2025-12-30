ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Mamata Abetting Infiltration For Electoral Benefit’: Amit Shah Says BJP Will Form Govt In Bengal In 2026

Claiming that Bengal will have a BJP government in 2026, Shah said the party will stop infiltration from the eastern borders and ensure revitalisation of the state. “Mamata Banerjee is abetting the infiltration of Bangladeshis for electoral benefit,” Shah said, adding,” We will not only identify infiltrators, but we'll also drive them out."

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, the Home Minister said that the BJP will drive out illegal immigrants once it comes to power in the state. He added that the people of West Bengal were anxious over infiltration.

“BJP will stop infiltration from the eastern borders and ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power here,” he said. Shah said the Centre has not been able to complete fencing of the India-Bangladesh border because the West Bengal government was not providing the required land. "BJP will form a government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority," he claimed.

Shah alleged that the TMC has surpassed the Left in establishing the politics of fear and violence. "People of Bengal have resolved to replace fear, corruption, and misgovernance with good governance," he said. "It was believed that the politics of violence and revenge would end once the Communists were defeated, but they have surpassed even the Communists. So far, more than 300 BJP workers have been killed. Over 3,000 BJP workers have still not been able to return to their homes. They are being pressured that they will be allowed there only if they carry the TMC flag," he alleged.

The Home Minister said top TMC leaders have been to jails on charges of swindling public money, with machines to count cash recovered from their homes malfunctioning because of overheating. "People of Bengal have given Congress, Left, TMC opportunities to govern, now I appeal to them to give BJP a chance," he said.

The Home Minister further said that Matuas have no reason to fear as the BJP will accommodate all religiously persecuted refugees in India. "It is our pledge that all religiously persecuted refugees will be accommodated in the country. Even Mamata Banerjee cannot cause harm to the Matuas," he said.