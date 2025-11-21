ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Salutes BSF Heroes On 61st Raising Day In Bhuj; Praises Their Sacrifice

Bhuj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attended Border Security Force's (BSF) 61st Raising Day event as the Chief Guest, held at the 176th Battalion campus in Haripar Bhuj. During his visit, HM Shah paid tribute to the jawans who laid down their lives in the line of duty, laying a wreath at the memorial for the jawans.

BSF is primarily tasked with the India-Pakistan border. Before the creation of the force, the border was banned by the State Armed Police Battalion.

BSF was established in 1965 following the India-Pakistan war to enhance border security. Initially, BSF was raised with 25 Battalions and with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of the nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, the North East region, etc.

At present, BSF is holding 193 (including 03 NDRF) Battalions and seven BSF Arty Regiments guarding the International Border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. In addition, the BSF is also performing an Anti-Infiltration role in Kashmir Valley, Counter Insurgency in North East region, anti-Naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states and security of Integrated Check Posts along the Pakistan and Bangladesh International Border.