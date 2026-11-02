ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Undertake 'Padayatra' In Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a 'padayatra' here on Monday as part of the Telangana BJP's campaign against the alleged false narrative by the Congress regarding the SIR exercise.

Shah is expected to respond to the INDIA bloc's attack against the BJP in the rally organised at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. Shah's foot march would be held on Monday afternoon from Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Basheerbagh to the Mozamjahi Market.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday inspected Shah's 'padayatra' route. They reviewed the arrangements for the foot march, including security, to make it a success, BJP sources said.

Shah will address people at the Mozamjahi Market, Ramchander Rao has said. Lawyers, doctors, intellectuals and thousands of party workers and people would participate in the foot march, he said.