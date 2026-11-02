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Amit Shah To Undertake 'Padayatra' In Hyderabad Today

Shah's foot march would be held on Monday afternoon from Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Basheerbagh to the Mozamjahi Market.

FILE- Union Home Minister Amit Shah
FILE- Union Home Minister Amit Shah (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:15 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a 'padayatra' here on Monday as part of the Telangana BJP's campaign against the alleged false narrative by the Congress regarding the SIR exercise.

Shah is expected to respond to the INDIA bloc's attack against the BJP in the rally organised at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. Shah's foot march would be held on Monday afternoon from Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Basheerbagh to the Mozamjahi Market.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday inspected Shah's 'padayatra' route. They reviewed the arrangements for the foot march, including security, to make it a success, BJP sources said.

Shah will address people at the Mozamjahi Market, Ramchander Rao has said. Lawyers, doctors, intellectuals and thousands of party workers and people would participate in the foot march, he said.

The INDIA bloc on Sunday called for the BJP's ouster from power over the "vote chori" charge, with Rahul Gandhi asserting that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and sent to jail for treason in future and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HM Shah will not be allowed to escape the law.

Also Read:

  1. At Delhi Rally, INDIA Bloc Leaders Renew 'Vote Theft' Attack On BJP; Rahul Says Gyanesh Kumar 'Will Go To Jail'
  2. Amit Shah Lauds Chandigarh Police, Says It Set A Benchmark Across Country

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AMIT SHAH PADAYATRA
AMIT SHAH PADAYATRA IN HYDERABAD
AMIT SHAH IN HYDERABAD

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