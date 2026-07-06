ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Outlines Roadmap For ‘Cooperation 2.0’, Pitches Professional Management And Digital Transformation Of Cooperatives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 5th Foundation Day ceremony of the Ministry of Cooperation, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Monday, July 6, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Asserting that the cooperative movement will become a key pillar of a developed India by 2047, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform India’s cooperative sector through professional management, digital governance, expanded market access and circular economy initiatives.

Addressing the fifth Foundation Day celebrations of the Ministry of Cooperation in New Delhi, Shah said the government has strengthened the cooperative ecosystem over the past five years through structural reforms, technological interventions and policy changes aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and farmers’ incomes.

“The government has amended the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 through 50 significant changes to make cooperatives more transparent and democratic,” he said.

Shah also mentioned the launch of the Tribhuvan Cooperative University to create trained professionals in banking, dairy, agriculture, marketing and fertilizers, with the objective of introducing professional management across cooperative institutions.

Shah said the government has diversified the role of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), which had largely been confined to credit operations. “Today, over 55,000 PACS provide more than 300 citizen services through Common Service Centres, while 39,000 have been converted into Kisan Samriddhi Kendras. More than 600 PACS now operate Jan Aushadhi Kendras, 75 run fuel outlets and 118 manage rural water supply schemes,” he said, adding that “50,000 PACS have been digitised as e-PACS, enabling electronic audits and greater transparency.”

The minister said cooperative banking has also witnessed significant improvements, with district cooperative banks’ business growing from Rs 19.6 lakh crore to over Rs 25 lakh crore.