Lateef Bhat Was Lashkar's Last Known Active Local Terrorist In Kashmir: Amit Shah
In a post on X, Shah said Bhat's associate, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam in an earlier operation.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Lashkar-e-Taiba’s last known active local terrorist in Kashmir, Lateef Bhat, was killed in a gunfight in Kulgam on Wednesday, crediting the coordinated efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies.
In a post on X, Shah said Bhat's associate, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam in an earlier operation.
“With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy. The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies,” the post read.
With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy. The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2026
Security forces killed Bhat after he refused to surrender while being cornered in a mosque in the Zangalpora-Laroo area of the district. Bhat had escaped on Monday, while his accomplice (Umar Nisar Dar) was killed in a gunfight in Kulgam on Monday (Nov. 16). Both had attacked and injured three CRPF personnel on November 11 in Akhran area of the south Kashmir district.
J&K Police said Bhat's body, along with a weapon, had been recovered from the encounter site. The dead terrorist was from the Khrewan area of Kulgam and had, according to SSP Kulgam Anayat Ali Choudhry, joined LeT ranks exactly a year ago on this day.
The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The killed Terrorist neutralised during the joint operation is identified as Mohd Lateef Bhat R/o Khrewan, Kulgam. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 18, 2026
After Bhat took shelter inside a mosque, the joint security forces exercised maximum restraint during the encounter. The police said repeated appeals to surrender did not persuade the holed-up terrorist to surrender, as he said he was "happy" and ready to "meet Allah".
The SSP said Bhat had taken shelter in the mosque and started firing at the joint forces at 2.45 am on Wednesday. “Maximum restraint was exercised to avoid damage to the mosque. Instead of responding to the appeals, he continues to fire at the surrounding security forces,” the SSP said.
The SSP said the operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police with proper planning and in coordination with all security forces, and the area was cordoned off. "I myself had a video call with him. I had a fairly long conversation with him. We tried a lot to convince him that life is still ahead, you are still very young, but he did not agree”.
The SSP said that at around 2:45 am, Bhat opened fire on the security forces, after which a gunfight started. It must be recalled that on November 16, security forces intercepted Bhat and Nisar in the Laroo village of Kulgam. During the encounter, Nisar was killed, while Bhat managed to escape from the spot.
On November 17, security forces launched multiple cordon and search operations in different villages of Kulgam following suspected terrorist movement in the area. The search operations continued as forces intensified efforts to track down Bhat, finally cornering him in today's operation.
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Kulgam Encounter: Top LeT Terrorist Lateef Bhat Killed In Encounter After Refusing To Surrender