ETV Bharat / bharat

Lateef Bhat Was Lashkar's Last Known Active Local Terrorist In Kashmir: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Lashkar-e-Taiba’s last known active local terrorist in Kashmir, Lateef Bhat, was killed in a gunfight in Kulgam on Wednesday, crediting the coordinated efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies.

In a post on X, Shah said Bhat's associate, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam in an earlier operation.

“With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy. The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies,” the post read.

Security forces killed Bhat after he refused to surrender while being cornered in a mosque in the Zangalpora-Laroo area of the district. Bhat had escaped on Monday, while his accomplice (Umar Nisar Dar) was killed in a gunfight in Kulgam on Monday (Nov. 16). Both had attacked and injured three CRPF personnel on November 11 in Akhran area of the south Kashmir district.

J&K Police said Bhat's body, along with a weapon, had been recovered from the encounter site. The dead terrorist was from the Khrewan area of Kulgam and had, according to SSP Kulgam Anayat Ali Choudhry, joined LeT ranks exactly a year ago on this day.

After Bhat took shelter inside a mosque, the joint security forces exercised maximum restraint during the encounter. The police said repeated appeals to surrender did not persuade the holed-up terrorist to surrender, as he said he was "happy" and ready to "meet Allah".