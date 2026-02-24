Amit Shah On 3-Day Visit To Seemanchal; Opposition Sees Politics In Light Of Upcoming Bengal Polls
The opposition charged him with trying to whip up public sentiment in the name of Bangladeshi ghuspaithiya to create a favourable environment for the BJP
By Dev Raj
Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving on a three-day visit to the Seemanchal region (northeastern Bihar), beginning Wednesday, to assess the security along the Nepal and Bangladesh borders, the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators and the changing democratic profile of the area.
Alarmed by his visit to the region, located along the border of Bihar and election-bound West Bengal, and just a few kilometres from the Bangladesh border, the Opposition alleged that it was a political tour disguised as an official one.
The Seemanchal region consists of Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria districts. The Union home minister will arrive at the Purnea airport around 4 PM on Wednesday and take a chopper to Kishanganj, where he will chair a meeting at the collectorate and stay overnight.
Shah will move to Araria on Thursday morning, visit the international border with Nepal, hold a meeting at the Araria collectorate, and go to Purnea in the evening. He will chair a meeting at the Purnea collectorate on Friday and fly back to Delhi from there.
Top officers from various central and state organisations, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) that primarily guards the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Bihar Police, commissioners and district magistrates from Seemanchal and other neighbouring districts, will be present during Shah’s visit and at the meetings he chairs.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, including home secretary Govind Mohan and IB director Tapan Deka will accompany Shah during the visit.
“National security is a serious and important issue. Amit Shah ji is coming to Purnea – Kishanganj – Araria districts to review the arrangements and vigil along the international borders with Nepal and Bangladesh. He will hold meetings with officials from BSF, which guards the border with Bangladesh, and SSB which takes care of the Indo-Nepal border,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.
“Infiltration, especially from Bangladesh, is a big issue in Seemanchal and Bihar and is a serious matter concerning national security. The Union Home Minister will hold extensive discussions on it. He will inaugurate a new and modern border outpost at Inarwa along the Indo-Nepal border, take stock of the construction of 554km-long Indo-Nepal Border Road that is nearing its completion, and will also discuss improved technologies and methods for border vigil,” Patel added.
Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also raised the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators several times in his speeches in Delhi, Bihar and other states. In a previous Independence Day address from the Red Fort, he vowed to check infiltration at all costs.
Opposition smells politics in Shah’s visit
The Opposition asserted that the actual target of the Union home minister’s visit to Seemanchal was the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. It charged him with trying to whip up public sentiment in the name of Bangladeshi ghuspaithiya (infiltrators or illegal intruders) to create a favourable environment for the BJP in the polls.
“Shah is said to be coming in his capacity as the Union Home Minister. That is fine, but just see the location of his visit, his statements, and what the other BJP leaders are saying. They all are focusing on the issue of ghuspaithiya. It is their tested formula, and Seemanchal is the laboratory. They raised the same bogey during the Bihar Assembly elections, and now they are trying to do so in the West Bengal polls,” senior Congress leader and former MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said.
Mishra further asserted that the BJP was “plotting to spread division and animosity in the society to bake its political bread.” He challenged Shah to clarify his stand on the presence of infiltrators in Bihar and elsewhere, especially since no such person was found in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission last year in Bihar before the Assembly polls.
“Shah should tell how infiltrators entered the country. He has the BSF, SSB, and IB with him. The BJP has been in power for the past 11 years in the country. Yet infiltration has happened. The nation wants a white paper on who is responsible for it,” the Congress leader added.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA and spokesperson Bhai Virendra also slammed Shah’s visit and appealed to the common people to be cautious about it. “The Union Home Minister is coming to damage communal harmony. He is coming to light the fire of hatred in the country. Such useless issues are raised when polls are near. The area where he is coming is located along the West Bengal border,” Virendra said.
BJP reacts to Opposition allegations
The BJP hit out at the Opposition for crying hoarse whenever issues of national interest and security were taken up. It asserted that the party was neither involved in Shah’s visit, nor would he hold any political meeting or rally during the stay.
“Connecting Shah’s visit to politics is just an attempt by the Opposition to divert the public attention from the actual issue of ghuspaithiya, how it distorts demography and puts national security at risk. No senior leader from our party will be present at the Union home minister’s meetings,” BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said.
However, a few BJP leaders pointed out that some party MPs and MLAs of the Seemanchal region and Bihar deputy chief minister – cum – home minister Samrat Choudhary could welcome Shah at the Purnea airport and might attend a couple of programmes he chairs.
The importance of Seemanchal
What makes the region interesting and important is its location, demography and tardy development. On the one hand it shares a border with Nepal, while on the other side, it is flanked by West Bengal, with the ‘chicken’s neck’ area separating it with Bangladesh.
Though Bihar has 17.7 percent of Muslims in its 13.07 crore population as per the 2023 caste-based survey, the Seemanchal districts buck the trend with a much larger share of their population. Purnea has over 40 per cent of Muslims, Araria 43 per cent, Katihar 45 per cent, while Kishanganj has around 70 per cent.
The Seemanchal districts are also ranked among the poorest not only in the state, but also in the country. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) – 5 conducted in 2019-21, the incidence of multi-dimensional poverty ranged between 44 and 52 per cent of the population in the four districts.
Topics of discussion during Shah’s visit
The way senior Bihar government officials were preparing for the visit of the Union home minister, indicated that he would delve deep into the history of demographic change in the Seemanchal region, especially in the light of the census data after Independence.
Shah is expected to discuss the reasons behind such demograhic change, how it has happened, how much of it was due to the settling of infiltrators from Bangladesh, and whether it was still going on.
His meetings will also focus on strict vigil on the borders with the use of the latest technological advancements and gadgets. The issue of the security of the all-important ‘chicken’s neck’ or Siliguri corridor that is just 17 to 22 km wide and acts as the vital land link to eight northeastern states is also be expected to be discussed, along with the proposal to establish an army cantonment in Seemanchal or neighbouring areas.
