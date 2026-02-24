ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah On 3-Day Visit To Seemanchal; Opposition Sees Politics In Light Of Upcoming Bengal Polls

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving on a three-day visit to the Seemanchal region (northeastern Bihar), beginning Wednesday, to assess the security along the Nepal and Bangladesh borders, the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators and the changing democratic profile of the area.

Alarmed by his visit to the region, located along the border of Bihar and election-bound West Bengal, and just a few kilometres from the Bangladesh border, the Opposition alleged that it was a political tour disguised as an official one.

The Seemanchal region consists of Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria districts. The Union home minister will arrive at the Purnea airport around 4 PM on Wednesday and take a chopper to Kishanganj, where he will chair a meeting at the collectorate and stay overnight.

Shah will move to Araria on Thursday morning, visit the international border with Nepal, hold a meeting at the Araria collectorate, and go to Purnea in the evening. He will chair a meeting at the Purnea collectorate on Friday and fly back to Delhi from there.

Top officers from various central and state organisations, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) that primarily guards the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Bihar Police, commissioners and district magistrates from Seemanchal and other neighbouring districts, will be present during Shah’s visit and at the meetings he chairs.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, including home secretary Govind Mohan and IB director Tapan Deka will accompany Shah during the visit.

“National security is a serious and important issue. Amit Shah ji is coming to Purnea – Kishanganj – Araria districts to review the arrangements and vigil along the international borders with Nepal and Bangladesh. He will hold meetings with officials from BSF, which guards the border with Bangladesh, and SSB which takes care of the Indo-Nepal border,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.

“Infiltration, especially from Bangladesh, is a big issue in Seemanchal and Bihar and is a serious matter concerning national security. The Union Home Minister will hold extensive discussions on it. He will inaugurate a new and modern border outpost at Inarwa along the Indo-Nepal border, take stock of the construction of 554km-long Indo-Nepal Border Road that is nearing its completion, and will also discuss improved technologies and methods for border vigil,” Patel added.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also raised the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators several times in his speeches in Delhi, Bihar and other states. In a previous Independence Day address from the Red Fort, he vowed to check infiltration at all costs.

Opposition smells politics in Shah’s visit

The Opposition asserted that the actual target of the Union home minister’s visit to Seemanchal was the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. It charged him with trying to whip up public sentiment in the name of Bangladeshi ghuspaithiya (infiltrators or illegal intruders) to create a favourable environment for the BJP in the polls.

“Shah is said to be coming in his capacity as the Union Home Minister. That is fine, but just see the location of his visit, his statements, and what the other BJP leaders are saying. They all are focusing on the issue of ghuspaithiya. It is their tested formula, and Seemanchal is the laboratory. They raised the same bogey during the Bihar Assembly elections, and now they are trying to do so in the West Bengal polls,” senior Congress leader and former MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said.

Mishra further asserted that the BJP was “plotting to spread division and animosity in the society to bake its political bread.” He challenged Shah to clarify his stand on the presence of infiltrators in Bihar and elsewhere, especially since no such person was found in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission last year in Bihar before the Assembly polls.

“Shah should tell how infiltrators entered the country. He has the BSF, SSB, and IB with him. The BJP has been in power for the past 11 years in the country. Yet infiltration has happened. The nation wants a white paper on who is responsible for it,” the Congress leader added.