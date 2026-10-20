Amit Shah Meets Families Of Men Killed Over Anti-Drug Campaign In Punjab, Assures Justice
Home Minister Amit Shah has assured appropriate action to families of those killed for raising voice against drugs.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Gurdaspur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met with the families of those who have lost their lives for raising their “voice” against drug abuse in Punjab, and assured them justice.
Shah arrived in Gurdaspur and later met with the family of Bikramjit Singh, who was allegedly murdered for raising his voice against the drug trade.
On October 15, 2026, Bikramjit was killed in the village of Marhi Pannuan, near Sri Hargobindpur, in retaliation for raising his voice against drug consumption.
Villagers said that Bikramjit was targeted for opposing drug trafficking in his area, while police have stated that the death occurred as a result of a clash between two groups over a mobile phone
Following their meeting with Shah, family members of the deceased sought justice in the case and demanded that the drug menace should be eradicated from Punjab.
Saroj Deepak, niece of the deceased, Bikramjit Singh, said, "Amit Shah came to meet us. He assured us that he would ensure we get justice and make Punjab drug-free. We had demanded a CBI investigation, and he stated that the matter would be handed over to the CBI. I do not know who is responsible for this; those individuals were drug addicts. When they arrived here, they were under the influence of drugs and attacked everyone they encountered. We demand justice and want Punjab to be made drug-free."
Gurnam Singh, the uncle of the deceased Bikramjit, while recounting the incident, said that his nephew succumbed to injuries after being attacked. “My nephew worked against the drug menace; he had no personal enmity with anyone. Amit Shah assured us that the case will be investigated by the CBI and that we will receive justice. We appreciate that he came here and spoke with us."
Union Home Minister Shah also met with the family of Gulzar Singh, who has also lost his life for raising the voice against drug abuse in Punjab, in the village of Toor Banjara, Sangrur.
Gulzar had even brought the issue to the attention of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and had allegedly ended his own life by consuming a poisonous substance.
During the meeting, the family appealed to the Home Minister for justice. Lakhwinder Singh, son of Gulzar Singh, said, " The Home Minister assured us that we would get justice. He promised that the culprits would be sent to jail. Our demand is that an FIR should be registered against Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema."
There are allegations that Gulzar Singh began receiving threats after raising the issue of drug abuse at an event attended by Minister Cheema. The village panch and sarpanch were allegedly pressuring him to issue an apology.
Distressed and under mental duress, Gulzar consumed a poisonous substance and was hospitalised in an unconscious state. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana, where he later passed away during treatment.
Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was the first to bring the case of Gulzar Singh into the public domain. Last night, at approximately 11:15 pm, he went live on his official Facebook page and leveled serious allegations against the government and the administration.
Channi alleged that an ordinary individual from the Dirba constituency was subjected “to such severe mental harassment for the offense of questioning a minister about the drug menace, that he ultimately lost his life.”
In Mansa, the Union Minister met with the family of social activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was killed by a medical shop owner on October 13, after a social media live alleged that the accused sold intoxicating capsules. Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon was also present during the meeting.
The family of Parvinder has not performed his last rites in protest to the killing. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, has said that the government stands firmly with the family of Jhota, who has been fighting against drug abuse.
“Acceding to the family's demand, we are handing this case over to the CBI. Our battle against drug traffickers is a decisive, all-out struggle. We will not hesitate to take any stringent measures necessary to make Punjab drug-free."
Sunil Jakhar, BJP Leader, said that the move by the Punjab government was a face saving exercise. "Remember my words! Amit Shah ji's visit today will prove to be a significant turning point in Punjab's political landscape. His concern for Punjab has ignited a ray of hope in the hearts of the Punjabi people," said Jakhar.
"Now, at the eleventh hour, realising that the Home Minister might take note of the law-and-order situation in Punjab, and perhaps even dismiss the government, the Bhagwant Mann administration has made an attempt to save itself. In fact, the family of the victim has demanded that Bhagwant Mann be dismissed. This is not a favor being done to Parwinder Jhota's family; it is merely an attempt by the government to protect itself and buy some more time. The reality is that the people of Punjab have lost all faith in the government and the police agencies,” added Jakhar.
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