ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Meets Families Of Men Killed Over Anti-Drug Campaign In Punjab, Assures Justice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets and offers his condolences to family members of Vikramjit Singh, allegedly killed for raising his voice against the drug trade at Marhi Panuan village, in Gurdaspur on Tuesday. BJP Punjab President Kewal Singh Dhillon also present. ( ANI )

Gurdaspur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met with the families of those who have lost their lives for raising their “voice” against drug abuse in Punjab, and assured them justice.

Shah arrived in Gurdaspur and later met with the family of Bikramjit Singh, who was allegedly murdered for raising his voice against the drug trade.

On October 15, 2026, Bikramjit was killed in the village of Marhi Pannuan, near Sri Hargobindpur, in retaliation for raising his voice against drug consumption.

Villagers said that Bikramjit was targeted for opposing drug trafficking in his area, while police have stated that the death occurred as a result of a clash between two groups over a mobile phone

Following their meeting with Shah, family members of the deceased sought justice in the case and demanded that the drug menace should be eradicated from Punjab.

Saroj Deepak, niece of the deceased, Bikramjit Singh, said, "Amit Shah came to meet us. He assured us that he would ensure we get justice and make Punjab drug-free. We had demanded a CBI investigation, and he stated that the matter would be handed over to the CBI. I do not know who is responsible for this; those individuals were drug addicts. When they arrived here, they were under the influence of drugs and attacked everyone they encountered. We demand justice and want Punjab to be made drug-free."

Gurnam Singh, the uncle of the deceased Bikramjit, while recounting the incident, said that his nephew succumbed to injuries after being attacked. “My nephew worked against the drug menace; he had no personal enmity with anyone. Amit Shah assured us that the case will be investigated by the CBI and that we will receive justice. We appreciate that he came here and spoke with us."

Union Home Minister Shah also met with the family of Gulzar Singh, who has also lost his life for raising the voice against drug abuse in Punjab, in the village of Toor Banjara, Sangrur.

Gulzar had even brought the issue to the attention of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and had allegedly ended his own life by consuming a poisonous substance.

During the meeting, the family appealed to the Home Minister for justice. Lakhwinder Singh, son of Gulzar Singh, said, " The Home Minister assured us that we would get justice. He promised that the culprits would be sent to jail. Our demand is that an FIR should be registered against Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema."

There are allegations that Gulzar Singh began receiving threats after raising the issue of drug abuse at an event attended by Minister Cheema. ​The village panch and sarpanch were allegedly pressuring him to issue an apology.