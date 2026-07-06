ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone For 125-Ft Statue Of Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kolkata

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for a 125-foot statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in eastern Kolkata on the BJP ideologue's birth anniversary.

Shah is on a day-long visit to the West Bengal capital and is slated to attend various events to mark the Jana Sangh founder's 125th birth anniversary.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was present at the event in the New Town area of Kolkata, where a bhoomi pujan for the construction of the statue was performed.

Later in the evening, Shah will attend a commemorative programme at the Biswa Bangla Mela Ground, where senior BJP leaders, party workers and supporters from across the state are expected to gather.