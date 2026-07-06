Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone For 125-Ft Statue Of Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kolkata
The Union Minister is on a day-long visit to Kolkata and is slated to attend various events to mark Jana Sangh founder's 125th birth anniversary.
By PTI
Published : July 6, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for a 125-foot statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in eastern Kolkata on the BJP ideologue's birth anniversary.
Shah is on a day-long visit to the West Bengal capital and is slated to attend various events to mark the Jana Sangh founder's 125th birth anniversary.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was present at the event in the New Town area of Kolkata, where a bhoomi pujan for the construction of the statue was performed.
Later in the evening, Shah will attend a commemorative programme at the Biswa Bangla Mela Ground, where senior BJP leaders, party workers and supporters from across the state are expected to gather.
Besides participating in the commemorative events, the Union minister is expected to hold discussions with the state BJP leadership on organisational matters and the party's roadmap in West Bengal.
The Bharatiya Jana Sangh was the precursor to the BJP. Born on July 6, 1901, Mookerjee died in detention in Srinagar on June 23, 1953.
He had campaigned for the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India by seeking the abrogation of Article 370, which was revoked by the Narendra Modi government on August 5, 2019.
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