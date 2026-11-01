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Amit Shah Lauds Chandigarh Police, Says It Set Benchmarks For Police Forces Across Country

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Chandigarh Police, saying it performed duties exceptionally well and set benchmarks for police forces across the country. Since 1966, Chandigarh Police has worked tirelessly to safeguard the city, effectively writing a golden chapter in the history of policing across the nation, he said.

"I believe that over these 60 years, Chandigarh -- as the heart of the northern region has made a successful effort to contribute to the security of all of India," he said. Shah was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 60th Raising Day event of Chandigarh Police and presenting the President's Colour to the force.

Shah lauded Chandigarh police, saying it performed duties exceptionally well and set benchmarks for police forces across the country. He also said the 'President's Colour' to the force serves as a tribute to six decades of service, dedication, and commitment. Shah said as we commit ourselves to making India drug-free, "I am confident that if any unit in the country becomes drug-free first, it will be Chandigarh."