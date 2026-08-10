ETV Bharat / bharat

'Amit Shah Jawab Do': Parliament Deadlock Continues As Oppn Demands HM's Statement On Jantar Mantar Police Action

New Delhi: Slogans of 'Amit Shah Jawab Do' (Amit Shah, Give An Answer) continued to echo through the Parliament premises on Monday as the Opposition MPs demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality against students protesting at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The Opposition has also raised the issue of alleged embezzlement of donations meant for Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The deadlock between the government and the Opposition continued in Parliament on Monday, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid the protests. Opposition MPs held a demonstration inside the Parliament premises and insisted that Shah address the House on the action against the protesting students.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the deadlock would continue until the Home Minister makes a statement in Parliament. "I think the deadlock will continue until the Union Home Minister gives a statement in the Parliament," she told reporters.

Congress general secretary and MP KC Venugopal also made it clear that his party would not agree to end the deadlock without Shah's statement.

"Our stand is very clear on that. First, Home Minister Amit Shah should come to Parliament and give a statement on atrocities against the students of Delhi. This is our clear demand. Without having a statement on that issue, we are not going to allow him to do anything," Venugopal said.

On Monday, Venugopal wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to demand Home Minister Amir Shah's statement on the "police brutalities on students" - on the floor of the House. "The Delhi Police and the CRPF, which were at the forefront of the violence against students, report to his Ministry. Our Constitution clearly states that the Council of Ministers (of which he is a senior member) are collectively responsible to the people of the country," he said.

"It is, therefore, his (Shah's) Constitutional obligation to give a statement on this matter in Parliament. He must be compelled to speak on this issue in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal added.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also targeted the Centre over the issue and alleged that students who were peacefully raising questions about their future were subjected to pellet guns, nail-studded lathis and tear gas.

The Congress leader further alleged that young women were beaten by police and that some students suffered injuries. "Five hundred metres from Parliament, students were brutally attacked by forces that report to one man: Home Minister Amit Shah," Gandhi said, adding that it has been nearly 20 days and Amit Shah has not come to Parliament to answer.

Demanding the Home Minister's resignation, Gandhi said, "There are only two possibilities. First, he authorised the attack on the students - in which case he is culpable. Second, he had no idea that it was taking place - which means that he is entirely incompetent. Either way, as Home Minister, what happened on that day is his responsibility, and he must resign."

We demand a Supreme Court monitored inquiry, and we will not stop fighting until he (Shah) is held accountable, the LoP added.