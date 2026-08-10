'Amit Shah Jawab Do': Parliament Deadlock Continues As Oppn Demands HM's Statement On Jantar Mantar Police Action
"Five hundred metres from Parliament, students were brutally attacked by forces that report to one man: Home Minister Amit Shah," Rahul Gandhi said.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Slogans of 'Amit Shah Jawab Do' (Amit Shah, Give An Answer) continued to echo through the Parliament premises on Monday as the Opposition MPs demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality against students protesting at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The Opposition has also raised the issue of alleged embezzlement of donations meant for Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
The deadlock between the government and the Opposition continued in Parliament on Monday, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid the protests. Opposition MPs held a demonstration inside the Parliament premises and insisted that Shah address the House on the action against the protesting students.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the deadlock would continue until the Home Minister makes a statement in Parliament. "I think the deadlock will continue until the Union Home Minister gives a statement in the Parliament," she told reporters.
Congress general secretary and MP KC Venugopal also made it clear that his party would not agree to end the deadlock without Shah's statement.
"Our stand is very clear on that. First, Home Minister Amit Shah should come to Parliament and give a statement on atrocities against the students of Delhi. This is our clear demand. Without having a statement on that issue, we are not going to allow him to do anything," Venugopal said.
Wrote to the Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker urging him to demand Home Minister Amir Shah’s statement on the police brutalities on students - on the floor of the House.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 10, 2026
The Delhi Police and the CRPF, which were at the forefront of the violence against students, report to his… pic.twitter.com/9Qd1BNQ80I
On Monday, Venugopal wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to demand Home Minister Amir Shah's statement on the "police brutalities on students" - on the floor of the House. "The Delhi Police and the CRPF, which were at the forefront of the violence against students, report to his Ministry. Our Constitution clearly states that the Council of Ministers (of which he is a senior member) are collectively responsible to the people of the country," he said.
"It is, therefore, his (Shah's) Constitutional obligation to give a statement on this matter in Parliament. He must be compelled to speak on this issue in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal added.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also targeted the Centre over the issue and alleged that students who were peacefully raising questions about their future were subjected to pellet guns, nail-studded lathis and tear gas.
The Congress leader further alleged that young women were beaten by police and that some students suffered injuries. "Five hundred metres from Parliament, students were brutally attacked by forces that report to one man: Home Minister Amit Shah," Gandhi said, adding that it has been nearly 20 days and Amit Shah has not come to Parliament to answer.
Pellet guns, Nail-studded lathis, tear gas fired at students who were peacefully asking questions about their own future.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 10, 2026
Young women beaten by policemen, many injured on their private parts. Minors with broken bones. This is how the Modi government answers a question.
And the… pic.twitter.com/Xsva8RFQAR
Demanding the Home Minister's resignation, Gandhi said, "There are only two possibilities. First, he authorised the attack on the students - in which case he is culpable. Second, he had no idea that it was taking place - which means that he is entirely incompetent. Either way, as Home Minister, what happened on that day is his responsibility, and he must resign."
We demand a Supreme Court monitored inquiry, and we will not stop fighting until he (Shah) is held accountable, the LoP added.
Four Bills On Govt's Agenda
The government is scheduled to introduce four important bills in the Lok Sabha today, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026; Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026; Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026; and National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
The continuing protests, however, have raised questions over how much legislative business Parliament will be able to conduct.
Opposition Targets FCRA Bill
The proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 also remained a major point of contention between the government and the Opposition.
Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government's approach to foreign funding and asked why restrictions were being discussed for foreign money entering India while Indian money leaving the country is not being addressed in the same way.
#WATCH | Delhi: On parliamentary deadlocks over the Women's Reservation Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the FCRA Bill, SP MP Akhilesh Yadav says, “…We ask the government the question of why lathis were used, tear gas shells were fired, and electric shocks were administered…… pic.twitter.com/dns0pcqP17— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Yadav alleged that the government is seeking greater control over institutions through the legislation. Referring to the ongoing Parliament deadlock, Yadav also questioned the use of lathis, tear gas and electric shocks against protesting students, and accused the BJP of trying to take control of institutions and land.
"Countless people have taken vast sums of money out of India, both officially and unofficially… The truth is, they want to take over institutions. They are looking for ways to seize control of these institutions through the FCRA. The BJP is essentially a massive 'land mafia' party," Yadav said.
Congress MP Imran Masood also attacked the government over the FCRA bill and the proposed delimitation exercise. He accused the Centre of trying to gain greater control over institutions and civil society organisations.
"The government wants to impose a dictatorship. Dictatorship cannot work in this country. They want to destroy democracy, seeking total control over everything," Masood said.
The FCRA Amendment Bill seeks to amend the existing 2010 law and strengthen the system for regulating foreign contributions. It proposes a Designated Authority to oversee foreign contributions and assets acquired through such funds when an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or expires.
The proposed law also says that if such assets include a place of worship, the Designated Authority must ensure that its religious character is maintained. It also proposes reducing the maximum punishment for certain violations from five years to one year.
The FCRA law covers foreign funding received and used by NGOs, charitable organisations, academic institutions, religious trusts and other such bodies.
According to Ministry of Home Affairs figures cited in the legislation, 13,520 organisations received foreign remittances worth Rs 55,741 crore between 2019 and 2022.
As of July 15, 2026, there were 14,449 active FCRA registrations in the country, while 22,498 registrations had been cancelled and 15,212 had expired.