Amit Shah Inaugurates National IED Data Management System
NIDMS will help in systematic collection, collation, and dissemination of IED-related data among state police, CAPFs and Central agencies.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS), a national-level digital platform developed by National Security Guard’s (NSG) National Bomb Data Centre for systematic collection, collation, and dissemination of IED-related data among state police, CAPFs and Central agencies.
“In the coming days, the system will help investigate and analyse all terror acts across the country where IEDs are used. It will work as a shield,” said Shah.
The NIDMS is a national level digital platform developed through NSG’s national bomb data centre (NBDC), in coordination with the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), subject matter experts, and other stakeholders.
The system enables secure, standardised and real time collection, collation and dissemination of IED related data, and provides analytical and visual tools to support post blast investigation and informed inter agency coordination across the country.
How Will NIDMS Work
NIDMS is a secured national digital platform that ensures proper analysis and synchronisation of all IED related incidents.
“Until now, data available with the security agencies were lying in silos. With the help of NIDMS, the data will be correlated with each other and it will benefit security agencies,” said Shah, adding “With NIDMS-NIA, ATSs, state police and CAPFs will get data online and this can be used for further investigation and even provide prosecution guidance.”
Data of blasts across the country, can be stored in NIDMS and it will aid in investigation of terror related activities where IEDs are used. “All bomb blast related data since 1999 are available in the database. This will help in identifying the pattern and trends adopted by terror organizations in the future as well,” he said.
“With this data, we will be able to identify the pattern of terror activities and improve inter agency coordination,” Shah said. The platform is expected to strengthen forensic analysis, training modules, and operational planning related to bomb disposal and blast investigations.
Formation of NIDMS as a Nodal Point
The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and National Security Guard have collaborated to develop a comprehensive National IED Data Management System. The innovative system will serve as a unified platform for data ingestion, analysis, and correlation, acting as a centralized repository for all bomb data.
The system has been designed to serve as a common repository of IED-related information, allowing State Police Forces, CAPFs, and other central agencies to access, analyse, and share critical data in real time.
Leveraging modern technologies a new landmark is being set in bostering National Security. Speaking at the inauguration of NSG's National IED Data Management System via Video Conference.@nsgblackcats https://t.co/7eBBaladJz— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 9, 2026
It will empower investigators to identify patterns in past cases and extract intelligence from the knowledge repository. The National Security Guard’s National Bomb Data Centre holds the critical responsibility of being the National Improvised Explosive Device repository and functions as the nodal agency for all IED blast incidents in the country.
Its pivotal role includes conducting Post-Blast Operations Assessments (PBOA), analyzing and linking IED data, utilizing fingerprinting techniques, and disseminating crucial information to security agencies. This contribution is integral to enhancing national security and preventing terrorist activities.
Rashtriya Raksha University
The Rashtriya Raksha University leverages its expertise and infrastructure in technology, such as the School of Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security (SITAICS), to contribute to the system's development and the overall security ecosystem.
The RRU endeavors focus on highly professional security, strategic and police education, research and training through security and police faculty, committed human resource, motivated participants and students, intellectually stimulating and professional disciplined environment and world-wide network, sharing and exchange. It aims at providing security and strategic education in the contemporary and futuristic security strategic and police studies and interdisciplinary areas.
IEDs remain a challenge
IEDs remain a major security challenge in several parts of the country, often used by terrorist and insurgent groups to target security forces and civilians. By leveraging technology and data analytics, NIDMS aims to enhance national capacity to prevent such attacks and respond more effectively when incidents occur.
The Improvised Explosive Device is a homemade bomb or unconventional explosive weapon commonly used by terrorists and insurgents in asymmetric warfare. It can take many forms, from simple pipe bombs to sophisticated vehicle-borne devices, and always includes explosive material, a detonator, and a triggering mechanism. IEDs are a significant threat in conflicts and terrorism due to their low cost, ease of concealment, and potential for mass casualties.
“The platform will evolve over time, incorporating new datasets and analytical tools to meet emerging security challenges and further strengthen India’s counter-IED ecosystem. This unified, data-driven approach is expected to help investigators identify patterns, track trends, and draw actionable insights from past incidents, thereby improving preparedness and response to IED threats,” an official from NSG said.
Majority of IED Blast Take Place in Naxal Affected Areas
As per data available with ETV Bharat, as many as 51 IEDs related blasts took place across the country in 2025 and the majority of such incidents took place in Naxal affected areas of India.
The first IED blast of 2025 took place on January 6 where eight security personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a driver were killed in Bijapur District in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh when Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) cadres used an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to blow up a vehicle.
In the incident, security force personnel were returning from an operation when the IED blew up the Scorpio SUV at Kutru in the Bastar region.
March registered maximum IED incidents
As many as eight IED related incidents took place in India in the month of March last year and all of them were reported from naxal affected areas of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
Three security personnel, including an assistant commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), were injured in an improvised explosive device blast triggered by the Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) in Baliba in West Singhbhum District of Jharkhand on March 5.
Also Read
Two CRPF CoBRA Commandos Injured In IED Blast Planted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh