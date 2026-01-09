ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Inaugurates National IED Data Management System

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS), a national-level digital platform developed by National Security Guard’s (NSG) National Bomb Data Centre for systematic collection, collation, and dissemination of IED-related data among state police, CAPFs and Central agencies.

“In the coming days, the system will help investigate and analyse all terror acts across the country where IEDs are used. It will work as a shield,” said Shah.

The NIDMS is a national level digital platform developed through NSG’s national bomb data centre (NBDC), in coordination with the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), subject matter experts, and other stakeholders.

The system enables secure, standardised and real time collection, collation and dissemination of IED related data, and provides analytical and visual tools to support post blast investigation and informed inter agency coordination across the country.

How Will NIDMS Work

NIDMS is a secured national digital platform that ensures proper analysis and synchronisation of all IED related incidents.

“Until now, data available with the security agencies were lying in silos. With the help of NIDMS, the data will be correlated with each other and it will benefit security agencies,” said Shah, adding “With NIDMS-NIA, ATSs, state police and CAPFs will get data online and this can be used for further investigation and even provide prosecution guidance.”

Data of blasts across the country, can be stored in NIDMS and it will aid in investigation of terror related activities where IEDs are used. “All bomb blast related data since 1999 are available in the database. This will help in identifying the pattern and trends adopted by terror organizations in the future as well,” he said.

“With this data, we will be able to identify the pattern of terror activities and improve inter agency coordination,” Shah said. The platform is expected to strengthen forensic analysis, training modules, and operational planning related to bomb disposal and blast investigations.

Formation of NIDMS as a Nodal Point

The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and National Security Guard have collaborated to develop a comprehensive National IED Data Management System. The innovative system will serve as a unified platform for data ingestion, analysis, and correlation, acting as a centralized repository for all bomb data.

The system has been designed to serve as a common repository of IED-related information, allowing State Police Forces, CAPFs, and other central agencies to access, analyse, and share critical data in real time.

It will empower investigators to identify patterns in past cases and extract intelligence from the knowledge repository. The National Security Guard’s National Bomb Data Centre holds the critical responsibility of being the National Improvised Explosive Device repository and functions as the nodal agency for all IED blast incidents in the country.