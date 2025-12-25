ETV Bharat / bharat

India Entered Semiconductor Industry A Bit Late, But It Will Soon Start Exporting: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar during the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' organised on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, in Gwalior, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. ( PTI )

By PTI 4 Min Read

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India's entry into the semiconductor industry was strong though a bit late, but exuded confidence that the nation would soon be self-reliant in the sector and start exporting. He also said the geographical location of Madhya Pradesh is so attractive and its land so fertile that one can earn crores of rupees by investing even a small amount in the state. Addressing the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' here, he said, "We have made a strong entry into the semiconductor industry, although a bit late. In no time, we will not only become self-reliant in the semiconductor sector, but will also start exporting it." On the occasion, Shah also inaugurated as well as performed the groundbreaking ceremony of industrial projects of Rs 2 lakh crore to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee. Remembering Vajpayee, he said, "Atal ji was a great orator, a sensitive poet, a leader dedicated to public welfare and remained 'ajatashatru' (person without enemies) in politics." Shah also paid tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary and C Rajagopalachari on his death anniversary. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and several other leaders were present on the occasion. The Union Home Minister praised CM Yadav for organising regional investment conferences and said when a state develops with regional balance, the public and investors benefit the most. He said, "When industries with regional characteristics develop, they are sustainable and successful. May this new idea be auspicious for Madhya Pradesh. Best wishes to those who have invested." Referring to the "Vibrant Gujarat" investor summit held during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shah said that he had initiated a systematic and scientific initiative of such events in the state capital. He said, "This attracted investment to the state. It was a very good initiative and was successful. But Mohan Yadav has initiated a new initiative: a regional investment conference for the state's balanced development. This initiative will greatly benefit all states in the future for their balanced development." Shah said Madhya Pradesh's greatest advantage is its geographical location, which reduces transportation costs. He added that this potential can only be fully exploited if industries are established throughout Madhya Pradesh.