ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Holds Two Key Meetings Amid Opposition Pressure On Student Protest Crackdown

New Delhi: Facing increasing pressure from the opposition in Parliament over allegations of police brutality and the reported use of pellet guns against student protesters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted two rounds of high-level meetings with senior government officials and Union ministers in the past 24 hours to assess the evolving situation.

The meetings, held at Parliament House on Tuesday night, came amid renewed political tensions after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) threatened to resume its nationwide agitation, alleging the government had failed to honor assurances made following recent protests.

According to sources, Shah first met Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Mahesh Dixit and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to assess the overall security situation arising out of the student protests. The discussions are understood to have focused on intelligence inputs, the law and order situation in different states and the political fallout of the demonstrations.

Sources indicated that the Home Minister was also briefed on the controversy surrounding the alleged use of pellet guns during the Delhi protests, an issue that has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties and human rights groups.

The opposition has been demanding that Shah make a statement in Parliament on the allegations of excessive use of force by security personnel.