Amit Shah Holds Two Key Meetings Amid Opposition Pressure On Student Protest Crackdown
Home Minister Reviews Security Situation And Student Unrest As Parliament Demands Answers On Alleged Police Brutality And Pellet Firing, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Facing increasing pressure from the opposition in Parliament over allegations of police brutality and the reported use of pellet guns against student protesters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted two rounds of high-level meetings with senior government officials and Union ministers in the past 24 hours to assess the evolving situation.
The meetings, held at Parliament House on Tuesday night, came amid renewed political tensions after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) threatened to resume its nationwide agitation, alleging the government had failed to honor assurances made following recent protests.
According to sources, Shah first met Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Mahesh Dixit and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to assess the overall security situation arising out of the student protests. The discussions are understood to have focused on intelligence inputs, the law and order situation in different states and the political fallout of the demonstrations.
Sources indicated that the Home Minister was also briefed on the controversy surrounding the alleged use of pellet guns during the Delhi protests, an issue that has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties and human rights groups.
The opposition has been demanding that Shah make a statement in Parliament on the allegations of excessive use of force by security personnel.
In a separate meeting, Shah met Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh to review reports of student unrest in various states and discuss the government’s response. Both leaders had played a key role in negotiations with CJP representatives during the peak of the protests in the national capital.
The CJP, which spearheaded the nationwide agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination-related irregularities, has claimed that it has received reports of hundreds of students being detained or harassed by police in several states, including Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. Police cases have reportedly been registered against a number of protesters.
The organisation has accused the government of backing out on assurances that no punitive action would be taken against students who participated in the demonstrations. It has warned of fresh protests if cases against students are not withdrawn and those allegedly detained are not released.
The CJP had suspended its agitation on Saturday after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and senior BJP leaders assured the organisation that concerns raised by the protesters would be addressed.
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