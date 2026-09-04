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Amit Shah Holds Meeting With Tripura CM, Tipra Motha Founder Ahead Of Village Committee Elections

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and BJP North East Coordinator Sambit Patra in New Delhi on Friday, September 4, 2026. ( IANS )

Agartala: With elections to 587 village committees of TTAADC scheduled for September 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and TMP founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma in New Delhi, according to a social media post by the CM.

"Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today. During the meeting, founder of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and BJP North East Coordinator Dr Sambit Patra were also present," Saha wrote on Facebook.

"We had a fruitful and constructive discussion on matters of mutual importance, the development and welfare of the people of Tripura," he added. The meeting was held to discuss implementation of the tripartite agreement signed in 2024 between the Centre, the Tripura government and the TMP for the overall development of indigenous people, sources said.