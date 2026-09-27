Amit Shah Flags Off India’s First LNG-Powered Train From Sabarmati
Home Minister Amit Shah also inaugurated an automatic signalling system and a WAG-12 locomotive maintenance shed while laying the foundation for doubling Sabarmati-Sarkhej rail line
Published : September 27, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Ahmedabad: India’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered train was flagged off on Sunday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad.
Shah also inaugurated several railway projects to be executed at a cost of over Rs 1,542 crore. These included an automatic signalling system and a WAG-12 locomotive maintenance shed. The foundation stone for doubling of the Sabarmati-Sarkhej railway line was also laid.
In his address, Shah said that rail security will be strengthened by implementing the ‘Kavach’ system on a 404 km section in the Ahmedabad Division at a cost of Rs 411 crore.
🚆 साबरमती से माल ढुलाई को मिली नई रफ्तार!— DRM Ahmedabad (@drmadiwr) September 27, 2026
माननीय केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी ने आज साबरमती से WAG-12 विद्युत लोकोमोटिव को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।
उच्च क्षमता एवं आधुनिक तकनीक से सुसज्जित WAG-12 लोकोमोटिव भारतीय रेल की माल ढुलाई क्षमता, परिचालन दक्षता… pic.twitter.com/VRDPtCMQFS
The WAG-12 locomotive maintenance shed at Sabarmati has been built at a cost of Rs 700 crore. By 2027-28, around 300 of these 12,000 horsepower capacity locomotives will be operational, increasing freight capacity and giving a new impetus to railway transportation.
The LNG train has natural gas stored in a liquid state at very low temperatures and is used through a special cryogenic system. However, the Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) will not run solely on LNG but on a combination of both diesel and LNG. This is why it is called a dual-fuel DEMU.
Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash disclosed, “The aim of this dual-fuel system is to replace some portions of diesel with LNG, thereby reducing fuel costs and emissions while maintaining the operational performance of the train.”
The interesting aspect of this technology is the LNG storage system. Prakash said that each Diesel Power Car (DPC) is equipped with an LNG tank having a capacity of approximately 2,200 litres. It can store approximately 950 to 1,000 kg of usable LNG. He explained that a full tank of LNG is sufficient for daily operations for a distance of approximately 222 km. The aim is to reduce the need for LNG refilling. LNG is not stored in tanks like regular diesel. Special cryogenic LNG tanks and associated systems are used to maintain it in a liquid state.
A special feature of the LNG-powered train is that the dual-fuel system allows LNG to replace up to 40 percent of the diesel. LNG use can be increased when available, while diesel consumption can continue as needed. This ensures that the railways are not completely dependent on a single fuel source.
Prakash added, “The dual-fuel system is designed to maintain the same power and reliability as a conventional diesel engine. Therefore, using LNG does not mean compromising the train’s performance; rather, it is an attempt to reduce diesel consumption while maintaining similar operational performance.”
He disclosed that successful field trials of over 2,000 km have been conducted on both converted DPCs to evaluate the dual-fuel system's performance, engine power, reliability and fuel consumption. The technology is now being implemented for passenger operations on the Sabarmati-Patan route.
The automatic signalling systems have been inaugurated on the Sabarmati-Kalol-Motigau and Sabarmati-Sanand-Jakhwada sections. Shah also inaugurated the newly renovated Sabarmati Station with modern facilities.
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