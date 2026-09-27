ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Flags Off India’s First LNG-Powered Train From Sabarmati

Amit Shah Flags Off India’s First LNG-Powered Train From Sabarmati ( Special Arrangement )

Ahmedabad: India’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered train was flagged off on Sunday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad.

Shah also inaugurated several railway projects to be executed at a cost of over Rs 1,542 crore. These included an automatic signalling system and a WAG-12 locomotive maintenance shed. The foundation stone for doubling of the Sabarmati-Sarkhej railway line was also laid. In his address, Shah said that rail security will be strengthened by implementing the ‘Kavach’ system on a 404 km section in the Ahmedabad Division at a cost of Rs 411 crore. The WAG-12 locomotive maintenance shed at Sabarmati has been built at a cost of Rs 700 crore. By 2027-28, around 300 of these 12,000 horsepower capacity locomotives will be operational, increasing freight capacity and giving a new impetus to railway transportation. The LNG train has natural gas stored in a liquid state at very low temperatures and is used through a special cryogenic system. However, the Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) will not run solely on LNG but on a combination of both diesel and LNG. This is why it is called a dual-fuel DEMU.