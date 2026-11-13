ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Directs Delhi Police To Crackdown On Organised Crime, Drug Trafficking

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to strengthen its crackdown on organised crime, narcotics trafficking, illegal arms supply and other illicit activities. He also called for a coordinated strategy to dismantle criminal networks operating in the national capital and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Chairing a four-hour high-level security review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters, Shah asked senior police officials to formulate comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to deal with organised criminal activities and ensure a more effective response to emerging security challenges, sources said.

The Home Minister also stressed the need for greater coordination between the Delhi Police and their counterparts in neighbouring NCR cities to prevent criminal elements from exploiting jurisdictional boundaries. The proposed coordination mechanism is expected to strengthen intelligence-sharing, improve operational responses and facilitate joint action against criminal networks with an inter-state or inter-city presence.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other senior officials. Officials aware of the meeting said that the meeting reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital, existing policing arrangements and measures required to improve the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies.

Shah emphasised the need to strengthen policing strategies and develop a more effective institutional approach to tackling organised criminal networks, particularly those involved in narcotics distribution, illegal weapons supply and other unlawful activities.