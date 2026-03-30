ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalism Has Almost Ended In Bastar Region : Amit Shah In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Naxalism has almost ended in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. He was speaking in the Lok Sabha on "Discussion Under Rule 193: Discussion on efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism." The Centre has announced multiple times that Naxalism would be wiped out of the country by March 31, 2026.

Before Shah, several MPs, including Anurag Thakur, took part in the extensive debate. He thanked the Speaker for holding a debate in the Lower House of Parliament on the issue of Naxalism. "Today, Naxalism has almost ended in Bastar.

"I want to ask those supporting Naxalism why this did not happen since 1970. This is Narendra Modi's government; those who will pick up weapons will have to pay for them. I want to ask Congress MPs, why development did not reach tribals despite Congress ruling for 60 years out of the 75 years after independence," he said.

According to Shah, 12 crore people used to stay in poverty in the red-corridor in 12 states, which included Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.