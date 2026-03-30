Naxalism Has Almost Ended In Bastar Region : Amit Shah In Lok Sabha
Amit Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the topic of efforts to free India from left-wing extremism.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Naxalism has almost ended in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. He was speaking in the Lok Sabha on "Discussion Under Rule 193: Discussion on efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism." The Centre has announced multiple times that Naxalism would be wiped out of the country by March 31, 2026.
Before Shah, several MPs, including Anurag Thakur, took part in the extensive debate. He thanked the Speaker for holding a debate in the Lower House of Parliament on the issue of Naxalism. "Today, Naxalism has almost ended in Bastar.
"I want to ask those supporting Naxalism why this did not happen since 1970. This is Narendra Modi's government; those who will pick up weapons will have to pay for them. I want to ask Congress MPs, why development did not reach tribals despite Congress ruling for 60 years out of the 75 years after independence," he said.
According to Shah, 12 crore people used to stay in poverty in the red-corridor in 12 states, which included Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.
"The main reason for Naxalism is ideology, which was accepted by Indira Gandhi for winning the Presidential Election. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had accepted that Naxalism was the biggest security challenge, but nothing happened," said the Union Minister.
He also listed the achievements of the 12-year-old rule of the Narendra Modi government. "A lot has happened in these 12 years, and if a political science student had to rate, he would not hesitate to keep Naxalism-free India on the top," he said.
Shah then credited the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) forces and the police of different states for wiping out Naxalism. He paid tribute to those who lost their lives due to Naxalism.