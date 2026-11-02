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Amit Shah Dares Opposition To Debate SIR, EVMs At Hyderabad Rally; Questions Congress's Telangana Victory

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday challenged Opposition parties to an open discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), questioning the Congress part's allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) benefits from manipulation of the electoral process.

Addressing a BJP public meeting at Mojamjahi Market after participating in a party rally in Hyderabad, Shah asked how the Congress had won the Telangana Assembly elections if EVMs were manipulated to favour the BJP. He also cited the formation of non-BJP governments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to challenge the Opposition's claims.

Shah's remarks came amid the Congress's nationwide 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao (Save the Vote, Save the Country)' campaign, which has raised concerns over alleged voter-list manipulation and the removal of names during electoral roll revisions.

BJP's Hyderabad Padayatra

The Union Home Minister participated in a BJP mahapadayatra that began at Nizam College and concluded at Mojamjahi Market. The approximately 1.5-km march was attended by Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, and several party MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

Shah greeted party workers along the route and urged them to work towards bringing the BJP to power in Telangana.

At the public meeting, he called for the defeat of the Congress government, accusing it of corruption and misgovernance. Referring to Hyderabad's integration with the Indian Union in 1948, he invoked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in the process and said the city had been liberated from the Nizam's rule through Patel's intervention.

'Telangana Becomes Congress's ATM'

Targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah alleged that Telangana had become an ATM for the Congress leadership.

He referred to the alleged 'RR tax' and claimed that money was being collected in the state to benefit Rahul Gandhi. He questioned whether the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, or the BRS could check corruption by the Congress, asserting that only the BJP could do so.

These were political allegations made by Shah; he did not provide supporting evidence at the rally.

SIR Row: Shah Targets 'Vote Bachao'