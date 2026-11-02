Amit Shah Dares Opposition To Debate SIR, EVMs At Hyderabad Rally; Questions Congress's Telangana Victory
Union Minister's remarks came amid the Congress's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' campaign, which raised concerns over manipulation and removal of names during electoral roll revisions.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday challenged Opposition parties to an open discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), questioning the Congress part's allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) benefits from manipulation of the electoral process.
Addressing a BJP public meeting at Mojamjahi Market after participating in a party rally in Hyderabad, Shah asked how the Congress had won the Telangana Assembly elections if EVMs were manipulated to favour the BJP. He also cited the formation of non-BJP governments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to challenge the Opposition's claims.
Shah's remarks came amid the Congress's nationwide 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao (Save the Vote, Save the Country)' campaign, which has raised concerns over alleged voter-list manipulation and the removal of names during electoral roll revisions.
BJP's Hyderabad Padayatra
The Union Home Minister participated in a BJP mahapadayatra that began at Nizam College and concluded at Mojamjahi Market. The approximately 1.5-km march was attended by Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, and several party MPs, MLAs and MLCs.
Shah greeted party workers along the route and urged them to work towards bringing the BJP to power in Telangana.
At the public meeting, he called for the defeat of the Congress government, accusing it of corruption and misgovernance. Referring to Hyderabad's integration with the Indian Union in 1948, he invoked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in the process and said the city had been liberated from the Nizam's rule through Patel's intervention.
'Telangana Becomes Congress's ATM'
VIDEO | Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah leads BJP's ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ march. https://t.co/AIWTRaMi3k— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2026
Targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah alleged that Telangana had become an ATM for the Congress leadership.
He referred to the alleged 'RR tax' and claimed that money was being collected in the state to benefit Rahul Gandhi. He questioned whether the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, or the BRS could check corruption by the Congress, asserting that only the BJP could do so.
These were political allegations made by Shah; he did not provide supporting evidence at the rally.
SIR Row: Shah Targets 'Vote Bachao'
Shah accused the Congress of using its 'Vote Bachao' rallies to protect infiltrators rather than safeguard voters' rights. He argued that deceased voters' names and fake entries should be removed from electoral rolls and asked whether the voter lists should be cleansed of such entries.
He rejected allegations that 13 crore votes had been deleted across the country, claiming that more than three crore of the entries cited in the debate related to people who were no longer in India. He also reiterated the BJP's position that infiltrators would be identified and deported.
The figures and claims cited by Shah were not independently substantiated during his speech.
'How Did Congress Win Telangana?'
Responding to allegations that the BJP's electoral victories were linked to SIR and EVM manipulation, Shah asked why the BJP had won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, before the current SIR controversy.
He challenged the Opposition to explain how the Congress won in Telangana and how non-BJP parties formed governments in states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu if EVMs were inherently designed to favour the BJP.
Shah said he was prepared to debate both SIR and EVMs, accusing the Congress of making allegations against the electoral system while continuing to participate in elections.
He also alleged that corruption worth ₹12 lakh crore had taken place during the ten years of Congress-led UPA rule at the Centre and questioned the party's ability to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi politically.
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