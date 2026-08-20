ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Chairs Southern Zonal Council Meeting, Important Inter-state Issues On The Table

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at Kovalam in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

The meeting of the chief ministers of southern states deliberates important inter-state and national issues at a seaside resort on the city's outskirts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay felicitated Shah on the occasion. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the chief ministers of Keralam and Karnataka, DK Shivakumar and VD Satheesan, respectively, are taking part in the deliberations.

River water-sharing disputes between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and Keralam are among the ongoing disputes. In an official release, the Centre said that the council meetings also discuss broad issues of national importance.

On Wednesday evening, Vijay had called on Shah ahead of the meeting, which was described as a "courtesy visit" by officials and the first after he assumed office as the chief minister.

The Union Home Minister shared a photograph of Vijay meeting him. Following the conclusion of the meeting on Thursday, Shah is set to visit the ancient shore temple complex in Mamallapuram.