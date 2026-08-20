Amit Shah Chairs Southern Zonal Council Meeting, Important Inter-state Issues On The Table
The Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at Kovalam in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram on Thursday.
The meeting of the chief ministers of southern states deliberates important inter-state and national issues at a seaside resort on the city's outskirts.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay felicitated Shah on the occasion. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the chief ministers of Keralam and Karnataka, DK Shivakumar and VD Satheesan, respectively, are taking part in the deliberations.
River water-sharing disputes between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and Keralam are among the ongoing disputes. In an official release, the Centre said that the council meetings also discuss broad issues of national importance.
On Wednesday evening, Vijay had called on Shah ahead of the meeting, which was described as a "courtesy visit" by officials and the first after he assumed office as the chief minister.
The Union Home Minister shared a photograph of Vijay meeting him. Following the conclusion of the meeting on Thursday, Shah is set to visit the ancient shore temple complex in Mamallapuram.
Met Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru C. Joseph Vijay in Chennai, ahead of the 31st Meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, to be held tomorrow in Kovalam, Chengalpattu.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 19, 2026
செங்கல்பட்டு, கோவளத்தில் நாளை நடைபெறவிருக்கும் தெற்கு மண்டல கவுன்சிலின் 31வது கூட்டத்திற்கு முன்னதாக, தமிழக… pic.twitter.com/VumDaLR7Bz
Earlier in the day, Keralam CM Satheesan held a key interaction with his Tamil Nadu counterpart Vijay on the sidelines of the meeting.
Sharing photographs of the interaction on social media platfom X, Satheesan said in a post, "On the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, had a key interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. P K Kunhalikutty (Minister for Industries and Information Technology of Keralam) was also present."
On the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, had a key interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Shri C. Joseph Vijay. Shri P. K. Kunhalikutty(Minister for Industries and Information Technology of Keralam) was also present.@TVKVijayHQ… pic.twitter.com/TareUxSEQx— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) August 20, 2026
The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
Under Sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, five Zonal Councils, including the Southern Zonal Council, have been established. Amit Shah is the Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is Vice-Chairman. The Chief Ministers of the member states serve as the Vice-Chairman of the Council by rotation.
The council serves as an excellent forum for resolving issues and disputes between the Centre and the member States/Union Territories, the union government said.
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