ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet On Delhi Terror Attack

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation following the recent blast near the Red Fort metro station in the national capital, which left at least 13 dead and nearly two dozen people critical. According to sources, top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and several intelligence agencies are attending the meeting.

As of now, eight persons, including three doctors associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad, have been arrested in connection with the case, and large quantities of explosives have been recovered during raids.

Dr Umar Nabi, the prime accused, was identified as the man behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 car from which the explosion happened. The DNA test of samples collected from the explosion site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car.

All three doctors are currently arrested, while Dr Umar died in the car blast. Umar was a key member of a "white collar" terror module busted earlier this week. He hails from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Officials have seized multiple vehicles after the explosion of the i20 at the Red Fort while looking out for any more vehicles involved.