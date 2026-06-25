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Amit Shah Calls On President Amid Buzz Of Reshuffle Of Union Council Of Ministers

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah calls on President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here amid the buzz over a reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers. The president's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

"Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post said. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on President Murmu. The meetings assume significance given the speculation that a reshuffle of the union council of ministers is imminent.

Veteran BJP leader from Kerala George Kurian recently resigned from the council of ministers after his Rajya Sabha termed expired. The 65-year-old was Union minister of state for minority affairs and also for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying. The BJP decided not to renominate Kurian, whose term in the Upper House ended on June 21.