ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Attends Seva Jyoti Yatra In Gurugram To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Life

Gurugram: A 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' programme was organised in Gurugram on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the event.

Addressing the programme, Shah said October 7 was an important day in India's democratic history. He said a person born into a low-income family had, through his abilities, brought millions of people together and completed 25 continuous years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

"That person is our beloved leader Narendra Modi. Whenever the history of India is written, these 25 years of Modi will be written in golden letters," Shah said.

Shah said the journey represented freedom from poverty, a secure India, the removal of Article 370, ending Naxalism, the construction of the Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple, infrastructure development and lifting 25 crore people above the poverty line.