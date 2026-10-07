Amit Shah Attends Seva Jyoti Yatra In Gurugram To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Life
The event highlighted several milestones Shah cited, including infrastructure expansion, welfare measures, temple construction, and changes in India's security landscape.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Gurugram: A 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' programme was organised in Gurugram on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the event.
Addressing the programme, Shah said October 7 was an important day in India's democratic history. He said a person born into a low-income family had, through his abilities, brought millions of people together and completed 25 continuous years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.
"That person is our beloved leader Narendra Modi. Whenever the history of India is written, these 25 years of Modi will be written in golden letters," Shah said.
Shah said the journey represented freedom from poverty, a secure India, the removal of Article 370, ending Naxalism, the construction of the Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple, infrastructure development and lifting 25 crore people above the poverty line.
Shah later reached a junction around 800 metres from the programme venue with the youth-led Seva Jyoti Yatra and replaced the ceremonial torch.
Smriti Irani also attended the Seva Jyoti Yatra in Gurugram alongside Shah. It was her first visit to Haryana after being appointed the BJP's Haryana in-charge.
The party appointed Irani to the post on September 23. She was earlier scheduled to attend a conference in Bhiwani on September 27 but did not attend. Information later emerged that she participated in the Seva Jyoti Yatra in Jind.
She, however, attended the Gurugram programme on Wednesday. BJP co-in-charge Bhola Singh was also present.
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