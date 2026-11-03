Amit Shah Assures Andhra Pradesh Of Centre’s Help As Cyclone Murasu Affects Six Districts
Over 1.75 lakh people affected, 171 relief centres set up, says National Disaster Response Force.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to assess the situation in the state following the impact of Cyclone Murasu, which affected six districts, and assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre.
Shah said the Centre was closely monitoring the situation and that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams had already been deployed to assist affected people.
Spoke with the CM of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ncbn Ji about the impact of Cyclone Murasu. Assured him of every possible assistance from the Centre. NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, helping those affected. Govt of India stands with people with an unwavering resolve. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారితో ఫోన్లో మాట్లాడి, మురసు తుఫాను ప్రభావంపై వివరాలు తెలుసుకున్నాను. కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం నుంచి అన్ని విధాలా సహాయ సహకారాలు అందిస్తామని హామీ ఇచ్చాను. ఇప్పటికే ఎన్డీఆర్ఎఫ్ (NDRF), ఎస్డీఆర్ఎఫ్ (SDRF) బృందాలు క్షేత్రస్థాయిలో సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టి, తుఫాను ప్రభావిత ప్రాంత ప్రజలకు అండగా నిలుస్తున్నాయి. ఎలాంటి పరిస్థితులనైనా ఎదుర్కొనే దృఢ సంకల్పంతో భారత ప్రభుత్వం ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ప్రజలకు అండగా నిలుస్తుంది.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 3, 2026
"Spoke with the CM of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, about the impact of Cyclone Murasu. Assured him of every possible assistance from the Centre. NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, helping those affected. Govt of India stands with people with an unwavering resolve,” Shah said in a message.
According to NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsin Shahidi, 38 NDRF teams had been deployed across five states identified as potentially affected by the cyclone, including 14 teams in Andhra Pradesh.
Shahidi said more than 1.75 lakh people had been affected by cyclone. Authorities had established around 171 relief centres, where more than 10,000 people were taking shelter.
No casualties had been reported so far, he said, adding that NDRF teams and state authorities were continuing to monitor the situation and undertake response operations in affected areas.
"The impact zone of a cyclone is usually extensive due to strong winds and rainfall," Shahidi said, explaining the decision to deploy rescue teams across several states.
Besides Andhra Pradesh, parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and northern Tamil Nadu were identified as potentially vulnerable to the cyclone's impact.
NDRF teams were accordingly positioned across these states to facilitate rescue, evacuation and relief operations, depending on the evolving situation, said Shahidi.
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