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Amit Shah Assures Andhra Pradesh Of Centre’s Help As Cyclone Murasu Affects Six Districts

In this image posted on Nov. 3, 2026, Rescue and restoration operations underway in the wake of Cyclone Murasu, in Andhra Pradesh ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to assess the situation in the state following the impact of Cyclone Murasu, which affected six districts, and assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre.

Shah said the Centre was closely monitoring the situation and that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams had already been deployed to assist affected people.

"Spoke with the CM of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, about the impact of Cyclone Murasu. Assured him of every possible assistance from the Centre. NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, helping those affected. Govt of India stands with people with an unwavering resolve,” Shah said in a message. According to NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsin Shahidi, 38 NDRF teams had been deployed across five states identified as potentially affected by the cyclone, including 14 teams in Andhra Pradesh. Shahidi said more than 1.75 lakh people had been affected by cyclone. Authorities had established around 171 relief centres, where more than 10,000 people were taking shelter.