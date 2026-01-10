ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Announces Three-Year Nationwide Campaign Against Drugs From March 31

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, centre, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, left, and others during the 9th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced a crackdown on narcotics from March 31 with a three-year nationwide campaign to weed out the drug menace from the country.

Addressing the 9th Apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), Shah said that as part of the collective campaign, a working methodology for all pillars against drug abuse will be defined, targets will be set, and time-bound reviews will be conducted.

According to the date announced by the home minister, the campaign against drugs will be launched immediately after the deadline set by him to wipe out Naxalism ends on March 31. Shah also virtually inaugurated a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Amritsar on the occasion.

The meeting, organised in hybrid mode by the NCB, was attended by key stakeholders from Central ministries and departments, representatives from state governments, as well as drug law enforcement agencies, according to a government statement.

Shah directed all the departments to prepare a roadmap by March 31 to deal with the drug problem, establish a monitoring mechanism, and focus completely on it, so that a comprehensive solution can be found.

“In the next three years, we have to fight on all fronts against drugs across the country and make India 'drug-free’, and make every effort to protect the country's youth from drugs,” Shah said. “Only continuous awareness can keep us safe,” Shah said, and asserted that the government wants to create a permanent system capable of fighting this battle against drugs.

The home minister said the government's policy is clear that no compassion should be shown to those who manufacture or sell narcotics. “We should move forward with a humanitarian approach towards the victims of drugs,” he said.

In the fight against drugs, all departments of the Central government should prepare a roadmap up to 2029 and establish a time-bound review mechanism for its implementation, he said. Shah also appealed to all the DGPs to prepare a roadmap for their respective states and take concrete steps for the timely destruction of drugs.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of making India number one in the world in every field by 2047, when the centenary of Independence is celebrated. To create such an India, it is the responsibility of all of us to provide complete protection to the young generation from drugs,” the home minister said.