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Akoijam Row: Women BJP MPs To Seek President's Intervention

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) women delegation arrived to meet President Murmu ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: A delegation of women BJP MPs is set to call on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday to draw her attention to the recent sacking of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam as a professor from the Jawaharlal Nehru University on sexual harassment charges.

According to the BJP, MP D Purandeswari will lead the delegation, which will also consist of BJP Mahila Morcha president Roop Kumari Choudhary, Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and others. The delegation's meeting with President Murmu is scheduled for 1:30 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, the BJP said.

This comes a day after the BJP Mahila Morcha protested outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi and several places in Himachal Pradesh, demanding that the party expel Akoijam, the MP from Inner Manipur. Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, along with several women MPs and workers of the BJP, participated in Monday's protest in Delhi. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi only talks about 'Smash the Patriarchy'. When it comes to taking action, he goes silent. A delegation of women MPs of the BJP will call on President Droupadi Murmu today and raise the issue, seeking her intervention in the matter," a party source told PTI.