Amit Malviya Flags Bangladesh Unrest, Warns Mamata Govt; TMC Hits Back

Kolkata: The BJP on Friday claimed that the recent attacks on media houses, journalists, and cultural centres in Bangladesh were carried out "under Islamist pressure", and issued a warning for West Bengal's TMC government, alleging that “appeasement of extremism” could push societies towards instability. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said the situation should serve as a warning and claimed that West Bengal was on a “dangerous path” under the Mamata Banerjee government.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) objected to Malviya’s remarks, accusing him of insulting West Bengal and making provocative statements, and demanded legal steps against him.

“Last night, Islamist mobs vandalised Chhayanaut Bhavan, a historic institution and a cornerstone of Bengali arts and culture in Dhaka,” Malviya said in a post on X.

“The pattern unfolding in Bangladesh is unmistakable: attacks on media houses, journalists and cultural centres, carried out under Islamist pressure and intimidation. This is a warning,” he said.

Societies unravel in this way when extremism is appeased and lawlessness normalised, the BJP leader said, adding that the trajectory of West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was “deeply worrying”.

“If Mamata Banerjee’s decrepit regime continues beyond 2026, the consequences for Bengal will be irreversible. Culture, free expression and democracy cannot survive where mobs rule, and the state looks away,” he said. The assembly elections in West Bengal are due in early 2026. The TMC slammed Malviya for making "provocative statements".

“This post of @amitmalviya is dangerous. He is comparing the situation of Bangladesh with West Bengal. This is not only an insult to our state, but also a clear provocation. Police should book this person and take appropriate legal steps urgently,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said in a post on X.