Amid US-Israel-Iran War, India Holds Fuel Prices Steady Despite Global Oil Rates Surge, Moves to Secure Supplies

New Delhi: India will not immediately raise petrol and diesel prices despite international crude oil prices crossing the USD 100 per barrel mark, government sources said on Monday, as authorities work to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The decision comes as global energy markets react sharply to the intensifying conflict in the region. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, briefly surged to nearly USD 120 per barrel, about 65 per cent higher than levels seen before the conflict began, before easing slightly. Concerns are growing that the spike in crude oil prices could lead to supply chain disruptions and inflation in oil-import-dependent nations, including India.

Officials have said they will keep retail fuel prices unchanged for the time being and that the state-owned oil marketing companies plan to bear the increased costs in the interim. Authorities say the country currently has sufficient supplies of both crude oil and refined fuels to meet domestic demand for the next six to eight weeks.

The government is simultaneously taking precautionary steps to ensure stable fuel availability and prevent panic buying, particularly of cooking gas.

LPG Booking Norms Tightened

As part of these actions, the government has extended the minimum waiting time for booking a domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refill by four days (from 21 days to 25 days) to help keep inventories balanced, reduce possible hoarding, and ensure that households can receive an adequate supply of LPG.

Officials emphasised that there is no shortage of LPG in the country. The change in booking rules is intended primarily as a preventive measure against artificial scarcity.

An average Indian household consumes roughly seven to eight LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms annually, meaning most families typically require a refill only once every six weeks. Allowing bookings within shorter intervals, officials said, can sometimes encourage unnecessary stocking of cylinders, particularly during periods of uncertainty.

“The oil companies have adequate LPG inventories,” a government source said, adding that the revised booking interval is designed purely to discourage panic purchases.

Monitoring Global Energy Risks

The government is closely monitoring developments in global energy markets as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The violence has escalated following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military targets on February 28, which led to Iran retaliating against the US.

The fighting interrupted oil and gas transportation through the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered one of the most important places to move oil and gas by sea in the entire world. For India, the strait is particularly critical. Around 40 to 50 per cent of the country’s crude oil imports and nearly 85 to 90 per cent of its LPG supplies from Gulf nations pass through this narrow shipping corridor.

Iran’s warning to shipping companies and the withdrawal of insurance coverage by some insurers have effectively slowed tanker movements through the region, raising concerns about potential supply bottlenecks. Despite these risks, officials said India remains well-positioned to manage short-term disruptions.

Comfortable Fuel Situation

According to government sources, the domestic fuel situation remains “very comfortable.” Petrol pumps, piped natural gas networks, and compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the country are functioning normally.

“Every petrol pump in the country is functioning, every piped natural gas connection is operational, and every CNG station is open. There is no cause for panic,” a senior official said.

India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement, which is refined domestically into fuels such as petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel. Because of this heavy reliance on imports, global oil price spikes typically translate into a higher import bill and can add to inflationary pressures. Yet the government has opted to maintain stable retail prices for now.

Price Freeze Policy

Retail petrol and diesel prices in India have effectively been frozen since April 2022. During this period, state-owned oil retailers, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, have absorbed fluctuations in global oil prices.

Under this approach, companies bear the burden when crude prices rise sharply but recover margins when prices soften.