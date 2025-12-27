Amid Unrest, Bangladesh Minority Janta Party To Contest Upcoming General Elections
According to a report, the President of the Bangladesh Minority Janta Party has sought a tie-up with the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of the elections.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amid the persecution of Hindu minority in strife-torn Bangladesh, Hindus have formed a political party and are aiming to contest the upcoming general elections to find their voice in the Parliament.
According to a 'Times of India' report, the Bangladesh Minority Janta Party (BMJP) registered itself in April this year and is bracing to contest the general elections scheduled in February, 2026. President of the BMJP, Sukriti Kumar Mandal has said that the party will contest 91 of 300 seats of the Jatiya Parishad (national parliament), and was hopeful to win 40 to 45 seats of them.
The report claimed that the BMJP is eyeing a tie-up with mainstream parties like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party(BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami to infuse confidence among the Hindus and other minority voters to come out to vote on the election day. "With an alliance with these parties, minorities can come out of their houses without fearing retaliation. Awami League is off the radar, and BMJP is the only voice of persecuted Hindus," Mandal said.
According to Mandal, all BMJP candidates are filing their nominations by Saturday ahead of the Monday deadline.
The BMJP President also called for a shift in India's pro-Awami League stand saying that the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had “only used” India for political gains. "If India shifts from its pro-Awami League stand, mainstream Bangladesh parties will sit up and take note. India must know that BMJP is the sole voice of minorities," he said.
Bangladesh finds itself on the edge ahead of the crucial general elections after the killing of Hindu garment factory worker Dipu Chandra Das who was lynched by a mob before his body was set ablaze on charges of blasphemy. The unrest was further fueled in recent days after the killing of student leader, Sharif Osman Hadi. Osman was shot at by unidentified assalants and succumbed at a hospital in Singapore on December 18. He had led the last year's student protests which saw Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina deposed from the post.
