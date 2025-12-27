ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Unrest, Bangladesh Minority Janta Party To Contest Upcoming General Elections

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists during a protest march near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 23, 2025, to condemn the killing of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Amid the persecution of Hindu minority in strife-torn Bangladesh, Hindus have formed a political party and are aiming to contest the upcoming general elections to find their voice in the Parliament.

According to a 'Times of India' report, the Bangladesh Minority Janta Party (BMJP) registered itself in April this year and is bracing to contest the general elections scheduled in February, 2026. President of the BMJP, Sukriti Kumar Mandal has said that the party will contest 91 of 300 seats of the Jatiya Parishad (national parliament), and was hopeful to win 40 to 45 seats of them.

The report claimed that the BMJP is eyeing a tie-up with mainstream parties like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party(BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami to infuse confidence among the Hindus and other minority voters to come out to vote on the election day. "With an alliance with these parties, minorities can come out of their houses without fearing retaliation. Awami League is off the radar, and BMJP is the only voice of persecuted Hindus," Mandal said.