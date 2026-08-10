ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Terror Threat, Kashmiri Pandit Employees Asked To Work From Home

Srinagar: Minority employees working in Kashmir have been directed to work from home with security heightened after an online terror threat named Kashmiri Pandits.

The directive follows two terror attacks that broke the calm in Kashmir last month. Policeman Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was killed in a busy marketplace in Anantnag on June 22 while performing Amarnath Yatra duty. Ten days later, two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were killed in another terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam. The victims, Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, were working at a brick kiln.

But now the security establishment has come across online threats with the names of Kashmiri Pandits, who are working in the Valley as government employees.

The threats are believed to have been issued by the shadow outfit United Liberation Council of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The threat posters circulated online carried a list of KP employees along with their phone numbers.

This has prompted authorities to beef up security protocols and has directed migrant employees to work from home till August 15, officials said.

Security forces frisking vehicles in Srinagar ahead of Independence day celebrations (ETV Bharat)

“Authorities issued instructions for migrant employees to work from home after the killing of workers in Kulgam. The directive is meant till Independence Day,” said a migrant employee, Sunny Raina, who doubles as president of the All PM Package Employees Forum in Kashmir.

About 6,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees are working in Kashmir under the PM employment package. They are employed across various departments and housed in designated colonies under security cover.