Amid Terror Threat, Kashmiri Pandit Employees Asked To Work From Home
Authorities directed Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir to work from home until August 15 after online terror threats, prompting heightened security measures across the Valley.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Srinagar: Minority employees working in Kashmir have been directed to work from home with security heightened after an online terror threat named Kashmiri Pandits.
The directive follows two terror attacks that broke the calm in Kashmir last month. Policeman Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was killed in a busy marketplace in Anantnag on June 22 while performing Amarnath Yatra duty. Ten days later, two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were killed in another terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam. The victims, Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, were working at a brick kiln.
But now the security establishment has come across online threats with the names of Kashmiri Pandits, who are working in the Valley as government employees.
The threats are believed to have been issued by the shadow outfit United Liberation Council of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The threat posters circulated online carried a list of KP employees along with their phone numbers.
This has prompted authorities to beef up security protocols and has directed migrant employees to work from home till August 15, officials said.
“Authorities issued instructions for migrant employees to work from home after the killing of workers in Kulgam. The directive is meant till Independence Day,” said a migrant employee, Sunny Raina, who doubles as president of the All PM Package Employees Forum in Kashmir.
About 6,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees are working in Kashmir under the PM employment package. They are employed across various departments and housed in designated colonies under security cover.
“But the threats were issued online on social media. The names of employees were released on threat posters,” he said.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and prominent Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwini Chrungoo does not see work from home as a solution for the threats.
“The solution lies in finishing terrorism. It is not possible to provide security to every Kashmiri Pandit. But until terrorism is eliminated, like the central government’s decisive 2019 abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Kashmiri Pandits need to be taken off the scene,” he told ETV Bharat.
Chrungoo said that both the central and J&K governments should launch a campaign against terrorism.
“Kashmiri Muslims should have to do introspection as to what they have gained and lost in the last four decades due to terrorism,” said the BJP leader.
In the capital, Srinagar, and elsewhere, security forces heightened their presence by setting up checkpoints. In the city, Srinagar police were seen checking and frisking commuters ahead of Independence Day.
Chairing a security review at Police Control Room in Kashmir, Inspector General of Police V K Birdi has directed officers to strengthen security checkpoints and patrolling particularly during night hours, an official said.
He directed for fortifying security at vulnerable locations and along the entry and exit routes of Srinagar, where the main function of Independence Day celebration will be held at Bakshi Stadium.
In the meantime, the Police’s Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) arrested two persons for allegedly disseminating radical and anti-national content on the internet. The suspects have been named Mehran Qazi of Dooru, Anantnag, and Babar Hamid Dar of Sopore.
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