ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Shutdown Against Delimitation, Ladakh Administration Announces Hill Development Council Elections

Srinagar: The Ladakh administrationon Tuesday announced December 4 as the date for elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs).

The announcement comes as Kargil and the newly created Sankoo district observe a complete shutdown following a call by political parties and religious organisations.

The shutdown is aimed at protesting the delimitation of constituencies for the autonomous hill development councils, with concerns over winter migration and what protesters describe as a curtailment of democratic rights.

The General Administration Department issued Order No. 551-LA(GAD) of 2026 on November 10, publishing the election schedule for the forthcoming general elections to the Hill Councils in the Union Territory.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said the shutdown was being observed jointly by political parties, religious organisations, traders and transporters in Kargil and Sankoo.

He said the protests were aimed at opposing what he described as attempts to weaken democratic institutions and undermine people's rights in Ladakh.

"The conspiracy is being made to snatch our land from us. On a regular basis, the administration is issuing orders and notifications without taking people into confidence," Kargili said.

He said people across Ladakh, from Leh to Kargil, were expressing resentment over the delimitation exercise and the allocation of seats in the Hill Councils.

The administration recently announced eight Hill Councils following the creation of Sankoo as Ladakh's eighth district on October 16. The delimitation process has resulted in the notification of 100 elected constituencies for the eight councils.

However, Kargili alleged that the exercise was conducted without adequate public consultation and had raised concerns over the distribution of representation among different areas.

He also questioned the decision to hold the elections in December, saying harsh winter conditions would prevent a substantial section of the population from participating in the electoral process.

According to him, around 20 to 30 percent of Ladakh's population, including students, elderly people and businesspersons, migrate to other parts of the country during winter.

"December is an unreasonable and unethical time for holding the elections," he said, urging the administration to reconsider the schedule.

Panchayat and municipal committee elections in Ladakh are scheduled for November 21.

Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan said he had requested the Lieutenant Governor and the State Election Commission to avoid holding the Hill Council elections during December because of the region's difficult climatic conditions.