Amid Shutdown Against Delimitation, Ladakh Administration Announces Hill Development Council Elections
The announcement by LG Saxena led administration comes amid a shutdown against the delimitation of constituencies for the autonomous hill development councils.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Srinagar: The Ladakh administrationon Tuesday announced December 4 as the date for elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs).
The announcement comes as Kargil and the newly created Sankoo district observe a complete shutdown following a call by political parties and religious organisations.
The shutdown is aimed at protesting the delimitation of constituencies for the autonomous hill development councils, with concerns over winter migration and what protesters describe as a curtailment of democratic rights.
The General Administration Department issued Order No. 551-LA(GAD) of 2026 on November 10, publishing the election schedule for the forthcoming general elections to the Hill Councils in the Union Territory.
Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said the shutdown was being observed jointly by political parties, religious organisations, traders and transporters in Kargil and Sankoo.
He said the protests were aimed at opposing what he described as attempts to weaken democratic institutions and undermine people's rights in Ladakh.
"The conspiracy is being made to snatch our land from us. On a regular basis, the administration is issuing orders and notifications without taking people into confidence," Kargili said.
He said people across Ladakh, from Leh to Kargil, were expressing resentment over the delimitation exercise and the allocation of seats in the Hill Councils.
The administration recently announced eight Hill Councils following the creation of Sankoo as Ladakh's eighth district on October 16. The delimitation process has resulted in the notification of 100 elected constituencies for the eight councils.
However, Kargili alleged that the exercise was conducted without adequate public consultation and had raised concerns over the distribution of representation among different areas.
He also questioned the decision to hold the elections in December, saying harsh winter conditions would prevent a substantial section of the population from participating in the electoral process.
According to him, around 20 to 30 percent of Ladakh's population, including students, elderly people and businesspersons, migrate to other parts of the country during winter.
"December is an unreasonable and unethical time for holding the elections," he said, urging the administration to reconsider the schedule.
Panchayat and municipal committee elections in Ladakh are scheduled for November 21.
Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan said he had requested the Lieutenant Governor and the State Election Commission to avoid holding the Hill Council elections during December because of the region's difficult climatic conditions.
He said elections had traditionally not been held in Ladakh during winter and that conducting the polls during the period could deprive a sizeable section of eligible voters of their democratic rights.
"If the government wants the democratic setup to be in place, every voter must get an opportunity to vote and elect their representative," Jan said.
The MP also called for a review of the delimitation process, saying areas that had been left out should receive adequate representation and constituencies should be redrawn appropriately.
Opposition to the election schedule and delimitation has also emerged in Leh, where the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and Ladakh Gonpa Association have extended support to a proposed election boycott.
LBA president Chering Dorjay Lakrook said the boycott call was initially given by the Nambardar Association of the erstwhile Leh district. The LBA and Gonpa Association subsequently decided to support it after discussions at a meeting attended by representatives of the organisations.
Lakrook, who is also convenor of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), said both Leh and Kargil had serious concerns over irregularities in the delimitation exercise.
He said the people's dissatisfaction also stemmed from the BJP government's policies concerning land rights, the judicial commission and liquor policy.
Lakrook said the judicial commission, established more than a year ago to examine issues surrounding the region, had yet to deliver any outcome, leaving victims awaiting justice. He also criticised the opening of liquor outlets in different areas.
Another concern, he said, was the absence of a results date in the election notification. He questioned why the administration had announced election dates without specifying when the results would be declared, alleging that the delay could be linked to the subsequent conduct of panchayat and municipal elections.
The protests come amid strained relations between Ladakh's representative bodies and the Union government. Talks between the Union Home Ministry and the LAB and KDA have hit a roadblock over demands for constitutional safeguards and greater political representation.
The two organisations have scaled down their earlier demands for Sixth Schedule status and statehood to a special constitutional provision under Article 371 and a Union Territory with a legislature. However, they have accused the Centre of backtracking on assurances made during previous rounds of discussions.
Kargili alleged that the powers of the Hill Councils had been curtailed, reducing their effectiveness and leaving the administration with greater control over decisions affecting local communities.
He said the protests were part of a continuing struggle to protect Ladakh's land, culture, identity and democratic institutions.
"We will continue this struggle for the survival of democracy and safeguarding our land, culture and identity," he said, appealing to residents to participate in the candlelight march.
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