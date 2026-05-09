ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Sharp Rise In Railways Crime Rate, Experts Call For Urgent Security Review

New Delhi: Maharashtra continued to record the highest number of railway-related crime cases in the country under both the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The fresh data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2024 underlined persistent concerns over passenger safety, theft and crimes against women on Indian Railways. Amid the rising cases, experts on railway security emphasised the need to review the present security arrangement in the Railways.

According to the NCRB data, Maharashtra reported 1,57,418 cases registered by the RPF in 2024, marginally lower than 1,58,364 in 2023 but significantly higher than 1,46,621 cases recorded in 2022. Gujarat followed with 95,607 cases in 2024, up from 94,795 in 2023 and 80,346 in 2022. West Bengal too witnessed a sharp rise, recording 99,457 cases in 2024 compared to 71,735 in 2023 and 56,775 in 2022. Among other major states, Madhya Pradesh registered 72,228 RPF cases in 2024, while Bihar recorded 79,815 cases during the same year.

The GRP data also reflected worrying trends. Maharashtra again topped the list with 20,519 cases in 2024, though slightly lower than 23,439 in 2023. The state had recorded 19,860 cases in 2022. Madhya Pradesh reported a steady increase from 7,611 cases in 2022 to 11,551 in 2023 and 12,931 in 2024. Bihar recorded 6,950 cases in 2024, compared to 7,498 in 2023 and 6,630 in 2022. Gujarat registered 8,220 GRP cases in 2024.

According to the data, crimes against women remained a major area of concern. Maharashtra reported the highest number of assault and sexual harassment cases against women passengers under GRP jurisdiction, with 61 and 45 cases respectively in 2024. Kerala followed with 29 assault and 27 sexual harassment cases, while Uttar Pradesh reported 5 assault cases and 22 sexual harassment cases.

“The existing arrangement is an old administrative structure that now requires urgent review in view of changing security challenges and the growing scale of railway operations across the country.”

As per the NCRB report, theft continued to dominate railway crime statistics. Maharashtra recorded 19,266 theft cases in 2024, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11,983 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 5,118 cases.

The NCRB data also showed that West Bengal recorded the highest number of murder cases on railway premises in 2024 with 29 incidents, followed by Haryana with 24 and Bihar with 16. As many as 173 murder cases were registered by the GRP during the year across the country.

Regarding railway crimes in Union Territories (UTs), Delhi recorded 15,765 cases in 2024, the highest among the Union territories, marking an increase from 14,467 cases in 2023. Railway crimes in Delhi are far ahead of Chandigarh, which reported 748 cases, and Puducherry, which recorded 128 cases during the year.

Railway security experts said the data reflects the increasing pressure on India’s expanding rail network, overcrowding in trains and stations, and the growing sophistication of organised theft gangs operating across states.