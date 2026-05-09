Amid Sharp Rise In Railways Crime Rate, Experts Call For Urgent Security Review
NCRB data shows that Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal witnessed a sharp rise in railway crimes, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy
Published : May 9, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Maharashtra continued to record the highest number of railway-related crime cases in the country under both the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).
The fresh data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2024 underlined persistent concerns over passenger safety, theft and crimes against women on Indian Railways. Amid the rising cases, experts on railway security emphasised the need to review the present security arrangement in the Railways.
According to the NCRB data, Maharashtra reported 1,57,418 cases registered by the RPF in 2024, marginally lower than 1,58,364 in 2023 but significantly higher than 1,46,621 cases recorded in 2022. Gujarat followed with 95,607 cases in 2024, up from 94,795 in 2023 and 80,346 in 2022. West Bengal too witnessed a sharp rise, recording 99,457 cases in 2024 compared to 71,735 in 2023 and 56,775 in 2022. Among other major states, Madhya Pradesh registered 72,228 RPF cases in 2024, while Bihar recorded 79,815 cases during the same year.
The GRP data also reflected worrying trends. Maharashtra again topped the list with 20,519 cases in 2024, though slightly lower than 23,439 in 2023. The state had recorded 19,860 cases in 2022. Madhya Pradesh reported a steady increase from 7,611 cases in 2022 to 11,551 in 2023 and 12,931 in 2024. Bihar recorded 6,950 cases in 2024, compared to 7,498 in 2023 and 6,630 in 2022. Gujarat registered 8,220 GRP cases in 2024.
According to the data, crimes against women remained a major area of concern. Maharashtra reported the highest number of assault and sexual harassment cases against women passengers under GRP jurisdiction, with 61 and 45 cases respectively in 2024. Kerala followed with 29 assault and 27 sexual harassment cases, while Uttar Pradesh reported 5 assault cases and 22 sexual harassment cases.
“The existing arrangement is an old administrative structure that now requires urgent review in view of changing security challenges and the growing scale of railway operations across the country.”
As per the NCRB report, theft continued to dominate railway crime statistics. Maharashtra recorded 19,266 theft cases in 2024, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11,983 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 5,118 cases.
The NCRB data also showed that West Bengal recorded the highest number of murder cases on railway premises in 2024 with 29 incidents, followed by Haryana with 24 and Bihar with 16. As many as 173 murder cases were registered by the GRP during the year across the country.
Regarding railway crimes in Union Territories (UTs), Delhi recorded 15,765 cases in 2024, the highest among the Union territories, marking an increase from 14,467 cases in 2023. Railway crimes in Delhi are far ahead of Chandigarh, which reported 748 cases, and Puducherry, which recorded 128 cases during the year.
Railway security experts said the data reflects the increasing pressure on India’s expanding rail network, overcrowding in trains and stations, and the growing sophistication of organised theft gangs operating across states.
“The GRP should be brought directly under the district SP instead of maintaining a separate bureaucratic chain. In such a system, coordination would improve substantially.”
Speaking to ETV Bharat on Saturday, former Director General of the RPF, Arun Kumar, said crime control in the railways remains a “multi-layered problem” because responsibilities are divided among multiple agencies, often leading to coordination gaps.
“Control of crime in the Railways is divided into three layers. Jurisdiction between two railway signals lies with the Government Railway Police. Once a crime occurs beyond the railway signal area, it becomes the responsibility of the local district police headed by the Superintendent of Police (SP). At the same time, the security of passengers and railway property is the responsibility of the RPF,” Kumar said.
He noted that the existing arrangement is an old administrative structure that now requires urgent review in view of changing security challenges and the growing scale of railway operations across the country.
“This three-layered system creates problems in effective crime control on the railways. The situation has changed drastically over the years, and it is high time the security structure is reviewed,” he said.
Kumar suggested that the present mechanism should be simplified into a two-layered structure involving only the state police and the RPF.
“The GRP should be brought directly under the district SP instead of maintaining a separate bureaucratic chain. In such a system, coordination would improve substantially,” he said.
According to Kumar, the GRP should report directly to the concerned district SP without intermediate layers of supervision.
“At present, the GRP reports through a separate hierarchy comprising the SP, DIG and IGP of the force. There should not be an independent bureaucratic structure for the GRP. Bringing it directly under the district police administration would ensure faster response, better accountability and more effective coordination with local police and the RPF,” Kumar added.
He also stressed that railway crime today is no longer confined to petty thefts, but includes organised gangs, crimes against women, cyber-enabled frauds, and violent offences that require seamless coordination between agencies operating on railway premises and local law enforcement units.
In response to rising crimes, the Ministry of Railways has expanded several safety initiatives, including the “Meri Saheli” programme for women passengers travelling alone, intensified joint patrolling by RPF and GRP personnel, AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, and the Rail Madad helpline and complaint platform.
Indian Railways has also moved to install CCTV cameras in thousands of coaches and stations to deter theft and crimes against women.
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