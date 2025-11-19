ETV Bharat / bharat

Consider Directing NCR Schools To Postpone Sports Competitions: SC to CAQM, Amid Severe Air Pollution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider passing a direction to schools in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to postpone open air sports competitions planned in November and December, amid deteriorating air quality in the area.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, and also included Justice K Vinod Chandran.

Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, the amicus curiae in the matter, said when elders are sitting in closed spaces with air purifiers on, the children are training for sports and games competitions in an open “gas chamber”. “Children are most vulnerable. Holding sports now is like putting them in gas chambers,” said the amicus.

The amicus contended that there is already a long-term policy since 2018, and a graded response plan since 2015, and it is all court-driven.

After hearing submissions from the amicus, the bench gave the freedom to CAQM to take any proactive measure against air pollution, which for the past several years is choking the Delhi-NCR, especially during winters.

The commission proposed advancing choice GRAP IV restrictions, work-from-home and 50 per cent office attendance, on top of the ongoing GRAP III. Notably, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures to control pollution. GRAP I restrictions come into force when the AQI is between 201 and 300; GRAP II when it is between 301 and 400; and GRAP III when it is between 401 and 450. GRAP IV restrictions are imposed when the AQI crosses 451.

“Any proactive measure of CAQM to reduce air pollution is always welcome…,” said the CJI, adding that the commission should take stakeholders on board. The bench observed that the CAQM and the CPCB could impose stricter restrictions under the GRAP regime, against the backdrop of the prevailing conditions.