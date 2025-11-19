Consider Directing NCR Schools To Postpone Sports Competitions: SC to CAQM, Amid Severe Air Pollution
Directs NCR states to look for long-term solutions, consider paying subsistence allowances to construction workers rendered jobless amid GRAP III restrictions on constructions.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider passing a direction to schools in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to postpone open air sports competitions planned in November and December, amid deteriorating air quality in the area.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, and also included Justice K Vinod Chandran.
Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, the amicus curiae in the matter, said when elders are sitting in closed spaces with air purifiers on, the children are training for sports and games competitions in an open “gas chamber”. “Children are most vulnerable. Holding sports now is like putting them in gas chambers,” said the amicus.
The amicus contended that there is already a long-term policy since 2018, and a graded response plan since 2015, and it is all court-driven.
After hearing submissions from the amicus, the bench gave the freedom to CAQM to take any proactive measure against air pollution, which for the past several years is choking the Delhi-NCR, especially during winters.
The commission proposed advancing choice GRAP IV restrictions, work-from-home and 50 per cent office attendance, on top of the ongoing GRAP III. Notably, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures to control pollution. GRAP I restrictions come into force when the AQI is between 201 and 300; GRAP II when it is between 301 and 400; and GRAP III when it is between 401 and 450. GRAP IV restrictions are imposed when the AQI crosses 451.
“Any proactive measure of CAQM to reduce air pollution is always welcome…,” said the CJI, adding that the commission should take stakeholders on board. The bench observed that the CAQM and the CPCB could impose stricter restrictions under the GRAP regime, against the backdrop of the prevailing conditions.
The bench said CAQM should take the prevailing scenario into consideration and issue necessary directions to shift such sport competition to a safer time.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati contended that a high-level meeting was chaired by the secretary of the MoEF&CC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), along with senior officers of the Delhi-NCR states, on Tuesday.
Bhati, who was representing the Centre, informed the bench that discussions included both long-term and short-term measures to address air pollution.
The bench said that reactive measures, which are taken only when pollution peaks, is not the solution. The amicus said that on the ground, state pollution control boards have no manpower. The bench said that to consistently monitor the implementation of strategies to curb air pollution, the main plea should be listed once every month.
Regarding construction workers sitting jobless due to GRAP restrictions, the CJI said that the bench has already observed that labourers depend on activities which are banned, and thus suffer. The bench then directed NCR states — Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan — to obtain instructions and inform the court at the next hearing, regarding payment of subsistence allowances to the workers.
The Apex court, on Tuesday, favoured a long-term solution for air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and declined to impose year-round restrictions on all activities prohibited under GRAP.
Earlier, the bench had asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to strictly follow the directions of the CAQM on the issue of stubble burning in the two states.
Also Read:
- Justice Bhuyan: Delhi Smog Reminder Of Environmental Hazards, SC Duty To Safeguard The Environment
- Amid AQI Rise, CPCB Member Pushes For Source-Level Pollution Control Measures
- Looking For An Air Purifier? Keep These Things In Mind Before Buying One
- Delhi-NCR Pollution: Ghaziabad Schools Opt For Hybrid Mode Till Class V