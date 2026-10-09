ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Reports Of People Filing Bulk Deletion Requests, Election Commission Of India Puts Limits

New Delhi: Amid reports of people filing forms in bulk seeking removal of electors from voters lists, the Election Commission on Friday placed a limit of 10 forms per person on submission of such objections.

The EC has prescribed limits on the number of Form 7 applications an individual elector can file to object to the inclusion of names or seek deletion of names from electoral rolls. The move aims to discourage bulk filing of unsubstantiated objections, reduce inconvenience to voters and ease the workload of election officials.

There were reports of such bulk filing of objections from Karnataka and Odisha. During the claims and objections period, an individual elector can file a maximum of 10 Form 7 applications throughout the entire period.

During continuous updating of electoral rolls, the limit is five applications per month. The poll authority wrote to all state chief electoral officers to put in place the new system.

According to the reworked mechanism, the electoral registration officer will first issue notice to the objector, hear personally, record the statements separately for each Form 7 and satisfy himself or herself about the validity of objections.