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Amid Outrage, PDP Legislator Says Mehbooba Mufti's 'Banta Hai' Remark 'AI Generated'; CM Omar Seeks Apology

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das as she joins the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, July 23, 2026. ( IANS )

Srinagar: Amid outrage over former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti's statement justifying the use of violence against Kashmiris, her party legislator has dubbed her video statement to be “AI manipulated” by the ruling National Conference. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked Mufti to apologise to the people rather than diverting attention.

Mufti is under fire over her controversial remarks at Jantar Mantar during the recent Cockroach Janta Party(CJP)-led protest in Delhi. While condemning the use of force on CJP protesters, Mufti said, Kashmir main phir bhi banta hai, ek side se militants hain, ek side se security forces(It(use of force) is justifiable in Kashmir where on side there are militants and on the other security forces).

The PDP chief's remarks justifying violence against and branding common Kashmiris as militants led to widespread outrage with the ruling NC seeking an unconditional apology from the former CM. Mufti's remarks also reopened the old wounds of the killings during the 2016 agitation in the valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

During a presser in Srinagar, Mufti, then CM alongside union minister Rajnath Singh had said that the youth killed in security forces firing “were not going to buy milk and toffees”.

Referring to the infamous remarks by his predecessor, current J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Monday asked Mufti to apologise for her controversial remarks at Jantar Mantar instead of claiming that the video was generated using artificial intelligence (AI). PDP legislator Waheed Para on Sunday accused the ruling NC of circulating “AI manipulated” videos of Mufti's statement, a claim largely seen as a face-saving exercise.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said Mufti's “banta hai” remarks appeared to defend the misuse of authority in Jammu and Kashmir. Kis lehaz se banta hai, yahan militancy hai, kanoon lagu nahi hona chahiye? Militancy hai toh bachon ko insaf nahi milna chahiye? Militancy hai toh logon ke passport rokdene chahiye? Yeh banta hai main samjha nahi(“Why is it justifiable(to use force against Kashmiris)? Because there is militancy in Kashmir, does it mean the rule of law does not apply here, justice should not be done to youth and passports should be withheld? I don't get this remark),” Omar said.