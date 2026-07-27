Amid Outrage, PDP Legislator Says Mehbooba Mufti's 'Banta Hai' Remark 'AI Generated'; CM Omar Seeks Apology
The former J&K CM's statement at Jantar Mantar justifying violence against Kashmiris has caused outrage and pushed the PDP on the backfoot.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 27, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid outrage over former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti's statement justifying the use of violence against Kashmiris, her party legislator has dubbed her video statement to be “AI manipulated” by the ruling National Conference. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked Mufti to apologise to the people rather than diverting attention.
Mufti is under fire over her controversial remarks at Jantar Mantar during the recent Cockroach Janta Party(CJP)-led protest in Delhi. While condemning the use of force on CJP protesters, Mufti said, Kashmir main phir bhi banta hai, ek side se militants hain, ek side se security forces(It(use of force) is justifiable in Kashmir where on side there are militants and on the other security forces).
I am appalled beyond words. @MehboobaMufti unabashedly and casually brands every Kashmiri protestor a "Militant". The kids, the little girls... just everyone was a militant, she says. She goes on to justify the brutal use of force against Kashmiris.— Imran Nabi Dar (@ImranNDar) July 25, 2026
And then she goes on her… pic.twitter.com/yNiPUlrLh0
The PDP chief's remarks justifying violence against and branding common Kashmiris as militants led to widespread outrage with the ruling NC seeking an unconditional apology from the former CM. Mufti's remarks also reopened the old wounds of the killings during the 2016 agitation in the valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.
During a presser in Srinagar, Mufti, then CM alongside union minister Rajnath Singh had said that the youth killed in security forces firing “were not going to buy milk and toffees”.
Referring to the infamous remarks by his predecessor, current J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Monday asked Mufti to apologise for her controversial remarks at Jantar Mantar instead of claiming that the video was generated using artificial intelligence (AI). PDP legislator Waheed Para on Sunday accused the ruling NC of circulating “AI manipulated” videos of Mufti's statement, a claim largely seen as a face-saving exercise.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said Mufti's “banta hai” remarks appeared to defend the misuse of authority in Jammu and Kashmir. Kis lehaz se banta hai, yahan militancy hai, kanoon lagu nahi hona chahiye? Militancy hai toh bachon ko insaf nahi milna chahiye? Militancy hai toh logon ke passport rokdene chahiye? Yeh banta hai main samjha nahi(“Why is it justifiable(to use force against Kashmiris)? Because there is militancy in Kashmir, does it mean the rule of law does not apply here, justice should not be done to youth and passports should be withheld? I don't get this remark),” Omar said.
Honourable CM @OmarAbdullah criticized remarks made at Jantar Mantar by Mehbooba Mufti, saying actions like use of force in J&K should not be justified by citing militancy. He said winning people's trust is essential to effectively tackle militancy. pic.twitter.com/teJcvLd5iO— JKNC (@JKNC_) July 27, 2026
Rubbishing PDP MLA Waheed Para's claim that Mufti's video statement was AI generated, the Chief Minister said that several national media organisations had covered the Jantar Mantar event and recorded the speech from different angles.
"Do you consider people fools? Most of the media houses were present at Jantar Mantar. Many videos were available and microphones of several news organisations were clearly visible. Saying the video is AI-generated insults people's intelligence," he said.
Omar asked Mufti to acknowledge the mistake and apologise publicly.
"Everyone can make mistakes. She (Mehbooba) too could have accepted her mistake. She could have said that she spoke emotionally and expressed regret. Instead, the party chose to say the video was fake, which is akin to adding insult to injury," he said.
The Chief Minister also accused the PDP president of never apologising for key political decisions taken during her tenure, including the party's alliance with the BJP in 2015 and the handling of the 2016 unrest.
"Mehbooba did not apologise for being in an alliance with BJP or for what happened in 2016. Leave aside the apology, she used the “milk and toffee” taunt and then justified it," he said.
Referring to the demand for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Omar said such remarks could discourage people from joining peaceful democratic protests.
"If people begin to think suppressing protests is acceptable, they may hesitate to participate in future demonstrations for statehood. That is worrying," he said.
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