Amid Opposition, Karnataka Govt Continues Focus On KPS Magnet Schools; Announces Rs 3,900 Cr Upgradation Programme

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening school education while presenting the state budget for 2026-27, focusing on school upgrades, infrastructure development, teacher recruitment, digital learning and student welfare.

The Chief Minister said, under the programme titled “Uttama Kalike, Ujjwala Bhavishya” (Better Learning, Brighter Future), 800 schools will be upgraded to Karnataka public schools over the next three years. These include 500 schools supported by Asian Development Bank assistance, 200 through Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board funds and 100 through Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation funds. The government has earmarked Rs 3,900 crore for the programme.

Teacher posts in Karnataka public schools will be treated as priority during transfer counselling and recruitment to ensure vacancies are filled quickly.

Reacting to the announcement, Save Education Committee Vice President VN Rajashekhar told ETV Bharat that the budget raises serious concerns about the future of public education. “The government says 800 KPS magnet schools will be set up. One such school could lead to the closure of several nearby schools. Academicians, educationists, parents and students are already opposing this move,” he said.



The budget also allocated Rs 565 crore for the construction of classrooms and repairs in government primary schools, high schools and pre-university colleges. An additional Rs 75 crore has been set aside for toilet construction and Rs 25 crore for furniture, while Rs 125 crore will be provided for the maintenance of government schools and colleges, with funds transferred directly to School and College Development Committees.



Student support and digital learning



The government reiterated its focus on strengthening government schools and improving enrolment and learning outcomes. Free textbooks will continue for students from Classes I to X. Under the Vidya Vikas scheme, activity books for pre-primary students, value education books for Classes I to X and textbooks for Pre-University students will be provided free of cost from the academic year 2026–27.

