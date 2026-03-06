Amid Opposition, Karnataka Govt Continues Focus On KPS Magnet Schools; Announces Rs 3,900 Cr Upgradation Programme
The state budget has allocated Rs 565 crore for construction of classrooms and repairs in government primary schools, high schools and pre-university colleges.
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening school education while presenting the state budget for 2026-27, focusing on school upgrades, infrastructure development, teacher recruitment, digital learning and student welfare.
The Chief Minister said, under the programme titled “Uttama Kalike, Ujjwala Bhavishya” (Better Learning, Brighter Future), 800 schools will be upgraded to Karnataka public schools over the next three years. These include 500 schools supported by Asian Development Bank assistance, 200 through Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board funds and 100 through Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation funds. The government has earmarked Rs 3,900 crore for the programme.
Teacher posts in Karnataka public schools will be treated as priority during transfer counselling and recruitment to ensure vacancies are filled quickly.
Reacting to the announcement, Save Education Committee Vice President VN Rajashekhar told ETV Bharat that the budget raises serious concerns about the future of public education. “The government says 800 KPS magnet schools will be set up. One such school could lead to the closure of several nearby schools. Academicians, educationists, parents and students are already opposing this move,” he said.
The budget also allocated Rs 565 crore for the construction of classrooms and repairs in government primary schools, high schools and pre-university colleges. An additional Rs 75 crore has been set aside for toilet construction and Rs 25 crore for furniture, while Rs 125 crore will be provided for the maintenance of government schools and colleges, with funds transferred directly to School and College Development Committees.
Student support and digital learning
The government reiterated its focus on strengthening government schools and improving enrolment and learning outcomes. Free textbooks will continue for students from Classes I to X. Under the Vidya Vikas scheme, activity books for pre-primary students, value education books for Classes I to X and textbooks for Pre-University students will be provided free of cost from the academic year 2026–27.
To support bilingual classes in government primary schools, an English language training programme for teachers will be conducted at a cost of Rs 24 crore. The government also plans to fill 15,000 vacant teacher posts in schools and colleges during 2026–27. Rajashekhar questioned the financial approach behind the initiative. “The government is availing a Rs 3,900 crore loan for KPS schools and another Rs 2,500 crore for higher education. We need to know why such large loans are being taken and what conditions are attached to them,” he said.
In collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad, an artificial intelligence-based personalised self-learning digital tutor will be introduced for around 12.28 lakh students in Classes VIII to XII at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.
Student welfare measures
One qualified mental health counsellor will be appointed at each of the 204 Block Resource Centres to help students manage stress. The government has also allocated Rs 10 crore this year for phased reconstruction of hostel buildings at Sainik School in Vijayapura.
Administrative procedures for private schools have been simplified with online submission for recognition and renewal. Student benefits are now being disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer, and rural and Kannada medium study certificates are being issued online.
However, Rajashekhar alleged that the policy direction could lead to the corporatization of education. “The budget indicates that KPS schools and model colleges may function under a public-private partnership model. This is an attempt to corporatize education from the school level onwards,” he said. Calling the budget “anti-student and anti-education,” he added, “If public education is corporatized, the children of the poor, the downtrodden and oppressed sections will be pushed out of the system. This budget is a death warrant for public institutions.”
