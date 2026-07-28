ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid NEET Paper Leak Row, BAMS Paper Leak Suspected At Gujarat Ayurved University

Jamnagar: Just as the controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak was settling down, the 'Surgery' paper of an ongoing examination at the Gujarat Ayurved University has allegedly leaked prompting the administration to launh probe.

At a presser held in Jamnagar on Tuesday, University Vice-Chancellor Naresh Jain said that the suspected paper leak surfaced at the Gandhinagar-based 'Bala Hanuman Ayurved College'. Jain said that on July 20, during the 'Surgery' examination, the university's flying squad arrived for a routine inspection at the exam centre set up at the college. The squad discovered suspicious WhatsApp screenshots, raising suspicions of a paper leak, he said.

The varsity administration has taken this matter very seriously. The Vice-Chancellor stated that an inquiry committee, comprising three senior university officials, has been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation and uncover the truth.

"Any individual or institution found guilty in this scandal will face severe punishment in accordance with university regulations. Furthermore, financial penalties will be imposed on those involved, and a police FIR will be lodged if deemed necessary," said Jain.