Amid NEET Paper Leak Row, BAMS Paper Leak Suspected At Gujarat Ayurved University
The suspected paper leak surfaced during the surprise visit of the varsity's flying squad to 'Bala Hanuman Ayurved College'.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Jamnagar: Just as the controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak was settling down, the 'Surgery' paper of an ongoing examination at the Gujarat Ayurved University has allegedly leaked prompting the administration to launh probe.
At a presser held in Jamnagar on Tuesday, University Vice-Chancellor Naresh Jain said that the suspected paper leak surfaced at the Gandhinagar-based 'Bala Hanuman Ayurved College'. Jain said that on July 20, during the 'Surgery' examination, the university's flying squad arrived for a routine inspection at the exam centre set up at the college. The squad discovered suspicious WhatsApp screenshots, raising suspicions of a paper leak, he said.
The varsity administration has taken this matter very seriously. The Vice-Chancellor stated that an inquiry committee, comprising three senior university officials, has been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation and uncover the truth.
"Any individual or institution found guilty in this scandal will face severe punishment in accordance with university regulations. Furthermore, financial penalties will be imposed on those involved, and a police FIR will be lodged if deemed necessary," said Jain.
It is worth noting that the examination was conducted simultaneously across 26 centers in the state, with approximately 2,000 students appearing for it. The responsibility for preparing this crucial paper—based on the new curriculum—had been entrusted to five different teachers. Consequently, determining exactly where and how the leak occurred is the primary focus of the ongoing investigation.
The paper leak at the Gujarat university, which happens to be in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state comes amid the NEET paper leak row, which culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid massive protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party(CJP) and other other students' associations besides the Opposition.
PM Modi has announced a slew of measures including fast track courts and a high powered task force led by Aadhaar pioneer Nandan Nilekani to ensure credibility of exams in the country.
The NDA government has also brought an anti-paper leak amendment bill in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament which is expected to be passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.