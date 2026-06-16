Amid NEET Paper Leak, CBSE-OSM Row, Law Students Given 'Wrong' Question Paper In Chhattisgarh
The students said that after the college realised the blunder, the university mailed the correct question paper, which was photocopied and distributed later.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Balod: Amid outrage over the NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM fiascos across the country, law students at an examination hall were given wrong question papers in Chhattisgarh's Balod on Tuesday raising questions over gross negligence.
The episode was reported by students at the district's Agrani College. According to the university timetable, the examination for the subject 'Criminology' (covering Criminology, Penology, and Victimology) was scheduled for LLB second-semester students.
However, when the question papers were distributed in the hall, the students were handed a paper for 'Criminology and Penology' (bearing a different code) instead. The college administration and the invigilators present were completely unaware of this error.
Chandrahas Sahu, a student, who appeared in the exam said that minutes after the exam began, some female students in the hall grew suspicious upon seeing the question paper code and the individual questions.
“They immediately alerted the teachers on duty. The college administration was left stunned when they cross-checked the question paper code against the master list. The wrongly distributed question papers were then collected back, causing a brief period of chaos in the exam hall,” Sahu recalled.
It is understood that upon realizing the negligence, the college management immediately contacted the university's examination department. Acknowledging the error, the university emailed the correct question paper to the college at exactly 11:09 AM as per students.
Subsequently, the college's examination cell promptly printed and photocopied the paper to distribute it to the students. Due to this entire ordeal, the exam began with a half-hour delay, leaving the examinees visibly stressed.
J.K. Khalkho, Principal, Agrani College said that two types of LLB courses are conducted: the 'Old Course' and the 'New Course.' “Students in the New Course were mistakenly given the Old Course question paper. When the students brought this to our attention, we immediately secured the New Course paper and distributed it,” he said.
A round of accusations and counter-accusations has begun between the university and the college management. College sources claim that the university itself had sent the incorrect bundle. Questions are being raised as to why the codes were not verified when the papers were retrieved from the strong room before the exam started.
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