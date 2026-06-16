ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid NEET Paper Leak, CBSE-OSM Row, Law Students Given 'Wrong' Question Paper In Chhattisgarh

Group of students outside an exam centre for LLB second-semester in Balod ( ETV Bharat )

Balod: Amid outrage over the NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM fiascos across the country, law students at an examination hall were given wrong question papers in Chhattisgarh's Balod on Tuesday raising questions over gross negligence.

The episode was reported by students at the district's Agrani College. According to the university timetable, the examination for the subject 'Criminology' (covering Criminology, Penology, and Victimology) was scheduled for LLB second-semester students.

However, when the question papers were distributed in the hall, the students were handed a paper for 'Criminology and Penology' (bearing a different code) instead. The college administration and the invigilators present were completely unaware of this error.

Chandrahas Sahu, a student, who appeared in the exam said that minutes after the exam began, some female students in the hall grew suspicious upon seeing the question paper code and the individual questions.

“They immediately alerted the teachers on duty. The college administration was left stunned when they cross-checked the question paper code against the master list. The wrongly distributed question papers were then collected back, causing a brief period of chaos in the exam hall,” Sahu recalled.