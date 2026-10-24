ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Escalating Tensions, Govt Extends Assistance To Stranded Indians In Saudi Arabia

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthis.

Amid Middle East Crisis, Govt Extends Assistance Stranded Indians In Saudi Arabia
Umrah pilgrims from Gujarat, who were stranded in Saudi Arabia following a Houthi drone and missile attack, hold the Indian national flag upon their arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST

|

Updated : October 25, 2026 at 7:06 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, particularly Umrah pilgrims, affected by ongoing flight cancellations and is coordinating with the Gulf Kingdom's authorities to facilitate their early return.

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until 7 November 2026. The government advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthis.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah said its 24×7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah continued to provide necessary assistance to affected Indians, with support from community associations and volunteers.

The assistance includes food, essential medicines and other immediate requirements wherever needed and feasible, it said.

The mission also said it remained in regular contact with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address difficulties caused by the flight disruptions, particularly issues concerning visa validity and delayed departures.

Umrah pilgrims facing accommodation or other service issues during their extended stay have been advised to contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's Pilgrim Care Centre at 1966 to register their concerns and obtain a case reference number.

They have also been asked to remain in contact with their respective Umrah service providers for necessary assistance. The consulate said it was in regular contact with Indian airlines over flight cancellations and passenger concerns, including difficulties in obtaining refunds.

To help arrange alternative travel, the mission has been connecting Indian Umrah tour operators with airlines that continue to operate services to India. Such arrangements would be subject to seat availability, applicable fares and other requirements of the airlines concerned, it said.

Individuals affected by the disruptions should stay in constant contact with their airlines, travel agents, or Umrah operators to manage cancellations, rebookings, refunds, and alternative travel plans.

"The Consulate continues to coordinate with the concerned authorities, airlines and other stakeholders to facilitate the early return of affected Indian nationals," the advisory said.

Also Read

  1. Regional Leaders Blame Israel For Instability In West Asia, Back Two-State Solution For Palestine
  2. Flight Cancellations Leave Kashmiri Umrah Pilgrims Stranded In Saudi Arabia, Seek Evacuation
Last Updated : October 25, 2026 at 7:06 AM IST

TAGGED:

UMRAH PILGRIMS SAUDI ARABIA
FLIGHTS CANCELLATIONS
AIR INDIA INDIGO
INDIANS IN MIDDLE EAST
IRAN WAR ISRAEL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.