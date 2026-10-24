ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Escalating Tensions, Govt Extends Assistance To Stranded Indians In Saudi Arabia

Umrah pilgrims from Gujarat, who were stranded in Saudi Arabia following a Houthi drone and missile attack, hold the Indian national flag upon their arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, particularly Umrah pilgrims, affected by ongoing flight cancellations and is coordinating with the Gulf Kingdom's authorities to facilitate their early return.

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until 7 November 2026. The government advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthis.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah said its 24×7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah continued to provide necessary assistance to affected Indians, with support from community associations and volunteers.

The assistance includes food, essential medicines and other immediate requirements wherever needed and feasible, it said.

The mission also said it remained in regular contact with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address difficulties caused by the flight disruptions, particularly issues concerning visa validity and delayed departures.

Umrah pilgrims facing accommodation or other service issues during their extended stay have been advised to contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's Pilgrim Care Centre at 1966 to register their concerns and obtain a case reference number.