Amid IndiGo Crisis, Railway Introduces Dozens Of Special Trains Across Key Routes To Facilitate Stranded Passengers
In the wake of the chaos unfolding after IndiGo flight cancellations, Indian Railways has added 41 special trains to manage passenger surge at railway stations.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 8:19 AM IST
Kota/New Delhi: With thousands of passengers getting stranded at airports owing to disruption of IndiGo flight services, the Indian Railways has stepped in by launching dozens of special trains across several routes to accommodate the sudden spike in passenger demand and increased rush at railway stations.
Asked about the IndiGo fiasco, Western Railway's CPRO Vineet Abhishek said he doesn't want to comment on the airlines' crisis, but pointed out, "Demand from passengers has suddenly increased. Keeping this in mind, more than 150 special trains are in operation so far and Railways is planning to run more trains in the coming days."
He said that most passengers are asking for AC coaches, so they are running AC special trains. These trains will run daily, weekly and some for 2-3 days a week, depending on the schedule.
Meanwhile, Kota Railway Division's Senior Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain said that special trains are running via Kota for Delhi-Mumbai, Jaipur, Valsad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jodhpur and many other cities.
Some major special trains include:
- Train No. 06575 Yeshwantpur-Ajmer Special: This train will leave Yeshwantpur for Ajmer on December 10. In the Kota division, it will stop at Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota and Sawai Madhopur stations. It has seven Third AC, nine Sleeper and four General coaches.
- Train No. 09603 Madar Junction-Bandra Terminus Superfast Special: This special train left Madar Junction on December 8 (Monday) at 6:45 PM, and will reach Bandra Terminus via Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi and Bhawani Mandi.
- Train No. 09604 Bandra Terminus-Jaipur (Durgapura) Superfast Special: This train will leave Bandra Terminus on December 9 at 7:25 PM and reach Jaipur (Durgapura) via Kota and Sawai Madhopur.
As per official sources, the Indian Railways has decided to run 40 more special trains to handle the extra rush.
Northern Railway, East Central Railway, Western Railway, Central Railway, South Western Railway, North Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Eastern Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway have together introduced dozens of up and down special trains. Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said that a total of 26 outward and 52 inward special trips are in operation, providing relief to thousands of passengers.
Special trains are running on major routes including Delhi to Varanasi, Howrah, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Puri, Durg, Guwahati, Bengaluru and more.
Upadhyay said that seeing the sudden rush, additional coaches are being attached to trains. "Help desks, seating arrangements in parcel areas, and water service on platforms have been increased at many stations. Additional security and staff have been deployed at all major Delhi stations, be it New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Sarai Rohilla, Hazrat Nizamuddin or Old Delhi," he said.
"We are continuously monitoring the situation. More trains will be added, if required," the CPRO added.
Also Read:
1. Indigo Cites 'Compounding Effect Of Multiple Factors' In Reply To DGCA's Show Cause Notice
2. IndiGo Crisis 'Serious Matter', Says SC, Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Plea On Dec 10