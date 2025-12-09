ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid IndiGo Crisis, Railway Introduces Dozens Of Special Trains Across Key Routes To Facilitate Stranded Passengers

Kota/New Delhi: With thousands of passengers getting stranded at airports owing to disruption of IndiGo flight services, the Indian Railways has stepped in by launching dozens of special trains across several routes to accommodate the sudden spike in passenger demand and increased rush at railway stations.

Asked about the IndiGo fiasco, Western Railway's CPRO Vineet Abhishek said he doesn't want to comment on the airlines' crisis, but pointed out, "Demand from passengers has suddenly increased. Keeping this in mind, more than 150 special trains are in operation so far and Railways is planning to run more trains in the coming days."

He said that most passengers are asking for AC coaches, so they are running AC special trains. These trains will run daily, weekly and some for 2-3 days a week, depending on the schedule.

Meanwhile, Kota Railway Division's Senior Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain said that special trains are running via Kota for Delhi-Mumbai, Jaipur, Valsad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jodhpur and many other cities.

Some major special trains include: