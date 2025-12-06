Amid Indigo Crisis, Air India Group Rolls Out Proactive Measures For Passengers Across India
The group has introduced a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 10:22 PM IST
Gurugram: In view of the widespread disruptions that travellers across India are currently experiencing, Air India and Air India Express have announced a series of proactive measures to help those stranded reach their destinations.
In a release, the group said, "Since December 4, 2025, both carriers have proactively capped economy-class airfares on non-stop domestic flights to prevent the usual demand–supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems. Both carriers are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 6, 2025".
It said in order to provide greater flexibility, Air India and Air India Express have introduced a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.
"With this, guests who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4, 2025 for travel until December 15, 2025 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee (within the validity of the purchased ticket, as applicable) or can cancel their bookings with full refund (without any cancellation fee applied). This one-time waiver is applicable for a change or cancellation made until December 8, 2025. Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply," stated the release.
It said, "Guests who wish to reschedule or cancel their bookings with the one-time waiver can do so on the 24x7 contact centres of either carrier or through travel agents worldwide. Air India Express guests have an additional option of doing so through its chatbot, Tia, available on WhatsApp on +91 63600 12345, website, mobile app and Facebook messenger".
To address high call volumes and minimise response times, Air India and Air India Express have deployed additional resources at their 24x7 contact centres.
