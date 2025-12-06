ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Indigo Crisis, Air India Group Rolls Out Proactive Measures For Passengers Across India

Gurugram: In view of the widespread disruptions that travellers across India are currently experiencing, Air India and Air India Express have announced a series of proactive measures to help those stranded reach their destinations.

In a release, the group said, "Since December 4, 2025, both carriers have proactively capped economy-class airfares on non-stop domestic flights to prevent the usual demand–supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems. Both carriers are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 6, 2025".

It said in order to provide greater flexibility, Air India and Air India Express have introduced a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.