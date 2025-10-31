ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, 2,100 Sikh Pilgrims To Visit Pakistan For Guru Nanak Jayanti

Amritsar: Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, a 2,100-member Sikh jatha is set to visit the neighbouring country to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The pilgrims have been issued visas for a 10-day trans-border pilgrimage starting November 4, officials said.

Earlier this month, India granted permission for Sikh jathas (groups of pilgrims) to travel to Pakistan to participate in the upcoming Prakash Purab celebrations. The pilgrimage will be conducted under the framework of the 1974 bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines.

The delegation, coordinated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will be led by the newly appointed Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. This will be his first visit to gurdwaras in Pakistan since becoming Jathedar.

The pilgrims will pay obeisance at gurdwaras across Pakistan’s Punjab province, including the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak’s birthplace, and Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, before returning on November 13.

According to SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, arrangements have been made in coordination with Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for the pilgrims’ stay, transport, and security.