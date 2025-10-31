Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, 2,100 Sikh Pilgrims To Visit Pakistan For Guru Nanak Jayanti
Despite strained diplomatic ties, a massive Sikh jatha will cross the Attari-Wagah border on November 4 to celebrate Guru Nanak Ji’s birth anniversary in Pakistan.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
Amritsar: Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, a 2,100-member Sikh jatha is set to visit the neighbouring country to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The pilgrims have been issued visas for a 10-day trans-border pilgrimage starting November 4, officials said.
Earlier this month, India granted permission for Sikh jathas (groups of pilgrims) to travel to Pakistan to participate in the upcoming Prakash Purab celebrations. The pilgrimage will be conducted under the framework of the 1974 bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines.
The delegation, coordinated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will be led by the newly appointed Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. This will be his first visit to gurdwaras in Pakistan since becoming Jathedar.
The pilgrims will pay obeisance at gurdwaras across Pakistan’s Punjab province, including the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak’s birthplace, and Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, before returning on November 13.
According to SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, arrangements have been made in coordination with Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for the pilgrims’ stay, transport, and security.
“The annual pilgrimage reinforces the deep spiritual ties that bind Sikhs across borders and reflects enduring respect for the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” Dhami said.
The SGPC has urged pilgrims to carry valid travel documents and follow health and security protocols.
The pilgrimage comes amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, which had closed the Attari-Wagah border for pilgrims from May 1. Sources said the checkpost will open only when the jatha leaves on November 4 and returns on November 13.
Pakistan issues special visas each year to Sikh devotees from India and other countries for Gurpurab. In recent years, the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has also allowed a steady flow of daily visitors to the revered shrine located just across the border in Pakistan’s Narowal district.
