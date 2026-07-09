Amid Heavy Rain, CJP Protest Continues On Day 20; Sonam Wangchuk Acknowledges Nationwide Support
Braving heavy rains, protesters sat under tarpaulins to press for their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Amidst persistent rain in Delhi, the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar continues for the 20th day on Thursday with activist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his indefinite fast to support the protest on the 12th straight day.
The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and concrete action on issues concerning students.
Continuous rainfall in Delhi-NCR caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas, yet the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar remained unaffected.
Protesters have been present at the site since morning, braving intermittent rain, with many sitting under tarpaulins. The protesters assert that regardless of the weather, their struggle will continue until the government seriously considers their demands.
During the fast, Sonam Wangchuk acknowledged the nationwide support and the appeals urging him to end his hunger strike. He mentioned receiving numerous messages asking him to call off the fast and prioritize his health. He stated that he feels completely strong from within and his condition remains stable.
However, he emphasized that even if he were to end the fast today, it would not bring justice to the students who allegedly committed suicide, nor would it prevent such incidents in the future. He stated that this movement is not merely about one individual but concerns the future of millions of students across the country, the education system, and generations to come.
Meanwhile, a student named Harikesh, who was also on a hunger strike, has been hospitalized after his health deteriorated.
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