ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Heavy Rain, CJP Protest Continues On Day 20; Sonam Wangchuk Acknowledges Nationwide Support

New Delhi: Amidst persistent rain in Delhi, the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar continues for the 20th day on Thursday with activist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his indefinite fast to support the protest on the 12th straight day.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and concrete action on issues concerning students.

Continuous rainfall in Delhi-NCR caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas, yet the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar remained unaffected.

Protesters have been present at the site since morning, braving intermittent rain, with many sitting under tarpaulins. The protesters assert that regardless of the weather, their struggle will continue until the government seriously considers their demands.