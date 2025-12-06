ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Flight Cancellation Chaos, Aviation Expert Blames IndiGo For 'Not Complying With DGCA Rules'

The aviation expert stated that all airlines complied with DGCA directive while IndiGo 'disobeyed'. "More than a year ago, all airlines were issued directives to recruit more pilots and staff and prepare for the new norms. All the airlines like Akasa, SpiceJet, Air India, and Air India Express adhered to the norms. But IndiGo, did not comply, the airlines rather expanded its international route network and increased domestic flights without increasing crew and pilots," Goyal said.

Goyal said, "In order to make air travel more safe and secure, the pilots were demanding extra rest hours as per international norms. Hence, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), following court directives, issued new norms which included 8-hour rest instead of six. Similarly, night flying hours were reduced."

Speaking to ANI, Chairman of the Tourism Committee at the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Subhash Goyal on Thursday said the disruption could have been avoided if the airline had prepared for new safety rules requiring pilots to get more rest.

New Delhi: After IndiGo's large-scale flight cancellations left lakhs of passengers stranded and frustrated at airports over the last few days, experts pointed out that the airline "failed" to prepare for new safety regulations of aviation regulator DGCA "despite being notified a year ago".

The result, he said, was when government wanted to enforce the policy deadline in November end, IndiGo rather than cutting down some of their flights, grounded most of their flights. "They took up lot of the base, so Spicejet and Air India also could not land in certain airpots. There was complete chaos. People who had to go to see dying relatives, or some events, had to either take chartered flights or buy tickets at exorbitant rates. This also was exploitation by other airlines."

The whole fiasco has given a bad image to IndiGo, the expert noted.

'We Are Sorry'

IndiGo, considered India's largest airlines, issued a fresh apology on Friday night and assured that operations will be brought back to normalcy at the earliest. "To each one of our customers - We are truly sorry and we will take care!!! We do deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest," it said.

"We are known for our reliability but in these last few days we have a serious operational crisis. For many customers, their journeys were cancelled, and many of you were at the airports, with long wait times and little information... Our teams are working to reinstate regular operations in alignment with the Ministry and DGCA. Short term proactive cancellations are being made to ease operations, decongest the airports to prepare for starting stronger tomorrow (Saturday)," the airline said.

In a video message, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers also extended apologies for severe operational disruptions over the last few days.