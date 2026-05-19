ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Ethanol Push, BIS Notifies E22-E30 Fuel Standards

New Delhi: India has taken another step towards cleaner mobility, with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday notifying fuel standards for E22, E25, E27 and E30 petrol-ethanol blends, paving the way for higher blending of anhydrous ethanol with petrol for positive ignition engine vehicles.

The newly notified BIS standards lay down the technical specifications for these higher ethanol blends, though they do not mandate the immediate nationwide rollout of E30 fuel.

Welcoming the move, the All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA) described the notification as a major milestone in India's ethanol blending roadmap and the country’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.