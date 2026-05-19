Amid Ethanol Push, BIS Notifies E22-E30 Fuel Standards
The newly notified BIS standards lay down the technical specifications for these higher ethanol blends, though they do not mandate the immediate nationwide rollout
Published : May 19, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
New Delhi: India has taken another step towards cleaner mobility, with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday notifying fuel standards for E22, E25, E27 and E30 petrol-ethanol blends, paving the way for higher blending of anhydrous ethanol with petrol for positive ignition engine vehicles.
The newly notified BIS standards lay down the technical specifications for these higher ethanol blends, though they do not mandate the immediate nationwide rollout of E30 fuel.
India takes another step towards cleaner mobility 🇮🇳— DD News (@DDNewslive) May 19, 2026
Bureau of Indian Standards has notified fuel standards for E22, E25, E27 & E30 fuels, enabling higher blending of anhydrous ethanol with petrol for positive ignition engine vehicles.
The BIS notification lays down technical… pic.twitter.com/yKw0zSA5rB
Welcoming the move, the All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA) described the notification as a major milestone in India's ethanol blending roadmap and the country’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.
The industry body said the introduction of E25 fuel standards would help absorb surplus ethanol production and strengthen the ethanol economy. It further noted that India’s long-term focus should now shift towards the adoption of E85 and E100 fuels, along with the development of flex-fuel vehicles, to support future growth in the sector.
India has been steadily increasing ethanol blending in petrol as part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, cut emissions and promote renewable energy alternatives.
The National Policy on Biofuels, amended in 2022, had advanced the 20% target from 2030 to ESY 2025–26. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) are driving the effort under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme.
To ensure feedstock supply, the government has expanded raw material sources, approved 52 lakh metric tonnes of surplus FCI rice for ethanol production for both ESY 2024–25 and ESY 2025–26, allowed diversion of 40 LMT of sugar, and is promoting maize clusters near ethanol plants.
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