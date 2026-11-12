Amid Dry Skies & Trapped Smoke, Experts Warn Artificial Rain Is No Substitute For Ground-Level Pollution Control
With Delhi government and IIT Kanpur evaluating feasibility, and an aircraft on standby for trials, Ankita Kumari probes if one can get rain on command.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Every winter, as hazardous smog chokes Delhi-NCR and AQI plunges into 'severe' territory, public and policy debates inevitably turn toward cloud seeding or artificial rain as a quick-fix rescue. With the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur evaluating atmospheric moisture feasibility and a specialised aircraft on standby for fresh trials, citizens wonder if the skies can actually rain on command.
However, experts say the answer lies in basic atmospheric science, and warn that artificial rain cannot substitute for sustained, year-round ground action.
In cloud seeding, an aircraft disperses flares containing silver iodide or sodium chloride (common salt) into existing clouds. These particles act as nuclei around which water vapour condenses into heavier droplets, falling as rain that washes PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants from the air, provided the right clouds exist.
Clear Skies Can't Be Seeded
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), says cloud seeding cannot create clouds out of a clear sky. It requires moisture-laden convective clouds with upward air movement.
During winter smog episodes, Delhi's air is largely dry and stagnant. Even when a Western Disturbance brings partial cloudiness, those formations are typically thin, high-level clouds lacking moisture for heavy rain.
Failed Seeding Can Make Smog Worse
Mohapatra warns of a grim backfire: Increasing cloud cover and humidity without sufficient rainfall can trap pollutants closer to the ground, worsening air quality instead of cleaning it.
Anil Kumar, former Director of the Delhi government's Department of Environment, agrees, noting that previous trials in the national capital failed precisely because the sky lacked adequate clouds. Weather modification technology cannot be applied blindly without local atmospheric data, he says, stressing that cloud seeding must never be treated as a "trial-and-error" exercise. Operations should proceed only when the IMD confirms an optimal cloud window.
"Cosmetic fixes miss the source," Kumar adds, saying Delhi saw almost no rain for 3-4 months last winter, depriving the city of nature's own "wash-out" effect. In his view, anti-smog guns, misting, and artificial rain are merely cosmetic measures, compared to curbing road dust and vehicle emissions.
An Emergency Tool, Not A Policy
Environmentalist Husain Hishmi says cloud seeding must be treated strictly as a scientifically controlled emergency intervention, not a substitute for comprehensive pollution management. He points out the hurdles in Delhi's winter atmosphere: Low moisture availability, a shallow, stable surface air layer, temperature inversions, weak winds, and scarce convective clouds. Even when clouds appear, their internal microphysics and underlying moisture profile decide whether rain is achievable.
Backing the IMD's assessment, Hishmi notes that while Delhi may see partly cloudy skies on November 12 and 13, the anticipated medium- and high-altitude clouds are unsuitable for seeding because rainfall potential of these clouds remains low in the plains. To prevent unscientific trials and unnecessary chemical dispersion, he recommends a formal, IMD-led readiness protocol backed by satellite observations, Doppler radar, radiosonde (weather balloon) data, cloud-microphysics analysis, and independent validation. Seeding should be authorised only when genuine precipitation potential exists, he said.
Lessons From Failed Trials
Dikshu C Kukreja, environmentalist, architect, and urbanist, notes that Delhi's October 2025 cloud-seeding trials failed to produce anticipated rainfall because clouds lacked sufficient moisture. This does not mean the science is flawed, he says, but highlights practical limits in Delhi's dry post-monsoon and winter climate.
Even if seeding succeeds, he explains, rain scrubs particulate matter only temporarily, and pollution rebounds quickly while emissions continue. In winter, warmer air sits above cooler surface air like a lid — a temperature inversion — while a shallow boundary layer traps pollutants near the ground. Rather than reacting after smog builds up, Kukreja calls for year-round prevention using dense real-time monitors, satellite tracking, and AI-enabled forecasting to pinpoint emission hotspots early.
A Mounting Health Emergency
Supreme Court advocate and environment expert Sudhir Mishra says doctors across Delhi consistently report severe respiratory illnesses, yet authorities keep chasing quick fixes instead of addressing structural failures. He notes that agricultural residue and waste burning across NCR in October and November contribute 30-40 per cent of the seasonal surge, compounded by extended firecracker use around Diwali.
Mishra said roughly 30 million people live within a 36-km radius covering Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad, where, unchecked commercialisation has turned residential neighbourhoods like Jor Bagh, Defence Colony, and Lajpat Nagar into sprawling parking lots.
Quoting author Manu Joseph, Mishra points to a sharp contrast: Private developments in Gurugram like luxury housing projects and high-end commercial hubs rival Singapore or Dubai, while public infrastructure remains neglected. Without safe footpaths, cycle tracks, and street lighting, the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) appeals for citizens to walk or cycle remain impractical.
Also Read:
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- CPCB Acknowledges Pollution Readings Above 999 µg/m³ Excluded From AQI Calculation; Methodology Review Underway
- Post Diwali Pollution: Delhi-NCR Hospitals See Rise In Respiratory Complaints, Doctors Urge Caution
- Delhi-NCR AQI 'Very Poor' In Several Pockets; Expert Calls For Long-Term Solutions To Tackle Pollution