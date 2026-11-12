ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Dry Skies & Trapped Smoke, Experts Warn Artificial Rain Is No Substitute For Ground-Level Pollution Control

New Delhi: Every winter, as hazardous smog chokes Delhi-NCR and AQI plunges into 'severe' territory, public and policy debates inevitably turn toward cloud seeding or artificial rain as a quick-fix rescue. With the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur evaluating atmospheric moisture feasibility and a specialised aircraft on standby for fresh trials, citizens wonder if the skies can actually rain on command.

However, experts say the answer lies in basic atmospheric science, and warn that artificial rain cannot substitute for sustained, year-round ground action.

In cloud seeding, an aircraft disperses flares containing silver iodide or sodium chloride (common salt) into existing clouds. These particles act as nuclei around which water vapour condenses into heavier droplets, falling as rain that washes PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants from the air, provided the right clouds exist.

Clear Skies Can't Be Seeded

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), says cloud seeding cannot create clouds out of a clear sky. It requires moisture-laden convective clouds with upward air movement.

During winter smog episodes, Delhi's air is largely dry and stagnant. Even when a Western Disturbance brings partial cloudiness, those formations are typically thin, high-level clouds lacking moisture for heavy rain.

Failed Seeding Can Make Smog Worse

Mohapatra warns of a grim backfire: Increasing cloud cover and humidity without sufficient rainfall can trap pollutants closer to the ground, worsening air quality instead of cleaning it.

Anil Kumar, former Director of the Delhi government's Department of Environment, agrees, noting that previous trials in the national capital failed precisely because the sky lacked adequate clouds. Weather modification technology cannot be applied blindly without local atmospheric data, he says, stressing that cloud seeding must never be treated as a "trial-and-error" exercise. Operations should proceed only when the IMD confirms an optimal cloud window.

"Cosmetic fixes miss the source," Kumar adds, saying Delhi saw almost no rain for 3-4 months last winter, depriving the city of nature's own "wash-out" effect. In his view, anti-smog guns, misting, and artificial rain are merely cosmetic measures, compared to curbing road dust and vehicle emissions.

An Emergency Tool, Not A Policy